FDA moving the deadline again? Again? Why FDA? What are you trying to hide? Deadline has passed for Pfizer to submit results of a study exploring frequency of heart inflammation post mRNA vax; why?
Now why do you think FDA would want to delay the results? Is this like how they & Pfizer tried to hide the harmful mRNA vaccine data for 75 years until the judge slapped them up the head?
Zachary Stieber:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/deadline-passes-for-pfizer-to-submit-results-of-post-vaccination-heart-inflammation-study-to-us-regulators_4974856.html
I’m sure the billions of people who took the shots are grateful to know that the manufacturer is studying their effects on the heart *AFTER* it can’t be undone.
Congress needs to deal with the captured status of the FDA by Big Pharma, but (of course) Congress is too busy serving their other master, the Military Industrial Complex by flirting with nuclear war in Ukraine. We truly live under the rule of an Idiocracy, with a few brave exceptions. What's it going to take to wake our captured agencies and the politicians overseeing this mess?