issue is they were determined at the FDA, to deny Trump any victory, any victory and so moved to stall and deny EUA before the election…I even replied that it is best if it took longer for safety assessment and to exclude harms and I was stunned when the official replied para ‘safety is not our concern, we are not concerned if it is safe at this point, we have moved the goal post to ensure Trump gets NO EUA…we are only interested in ensuring Trump gets NO win’…

the issue I raise is important for it shows you that even if this Malone mRNA vaccine was beneficial and not deadly (which it was and is very deadly, this Malone mRNA technology vaccine has been deadly and Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al. must sit in courts under oath to be deposed etc. to be held responsible and accountable), if it did help (and it did not), then the FDA as the top regulator, would have preferred to place Americans at risk and to die (delay authorization) IF this was indeed a severe microbe (turns out IFR of 0.04% persons 75 years and below and no healthy children dying of it, whatever it was) than to do their jobs as the regulator. They are so very politicized. The FDA operates today by placing Americans at risk and did place Americans at risk by delaying the EUA for political reasons, even as we found out that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine was ineffective and harmful.

Had the virus (or what it was, toxin, poison etc.) been of heavy mortality (which it was not) and had that Malone et al. mRNA vaccine actually worked (which it did not), then FDA would have partaken in the killing of Americans for political reasons.

In a way it was good what FDA did for the Malone death shot was not rolled out until after the election and swearing in of Biden and Harris who did go on to mandate it etc. And thus, the deaths do not fall on Trump’s hands even though he approved of the vaccine under OWS.

The sad reality is that the politicized FDA did grant EUA (emergency use authorization) approval for a Malone et al. mRNA vaccine that was ineffective and deadly.

