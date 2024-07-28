Fentanyl deaths, over 100,000 per year in USA, among our children, rests at the feet of Kamala Harris, Biden, Obama for the deadly Fentanyl comes in via the Southern border carried with illegals
Fathers who lost children to fentanyl visit southern border Mark Murphy and Tom Quehl both lost a child to fentanyl poisoning; "Fentanyl deaths have spiked among U.S. children and teens"
Fentanyl’s catastrophic surge came after the Drug Enforcement Administration cracked down on the excesses of the U.S. opioid industry. Millions of Americans who had become addicted to prescription pain pills suddenly found them difficult or impossible to get.
Mexican cartels stepped in to fill the vacuum. Traffickers, who relied for decades on plant-based drugs such as heroin, cocaine and marijuana, are now using chemicals in clandestine laboratories to manufacture fentanyl powder and pills to meet the ever-increasing demand in the United States.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and its compactness makes it far easier to smuggle. The synthetic opioid is so powerful that a year’s supply of pure fentanyl powder for the U.S. market would fit in the beds of two pickup trucks.
Fentanyl, 100 times more potent than morphine, it kills instantly; A city in crisis: 'How fentanyl devastated San Francisco, BBC'; United States is being hollowed out by Wuhan, China, RAINBOW fentanyl (substack.com)
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Who is going to hold them accountable for those deaths? Who? I can think of no person, agency or organization that is going to bring Lady Justice against the responsible criminals. Can you?
It certainly won't be people who say "lock her up" thousands of times and then do *NOTHING*.
Fentanyl deaths, abortion, same sex marriage, transgender etc. all ass up to their dream goal of fewer bodies on the face of this earth.