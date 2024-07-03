Yet Finland, despite no safety testing of the vaccine, is going to administer it to people. What can go wrong? Is this needed? Finland is the first nation to do this. There are no human infections. So why? Who paid who? Moreover, the Seqirus’ vaccine did not perform optimally in studies. IMO it failed. So why use it? We have never even had a death from bird flu in USA. Any research has been based on antibody levels (immunogenicity) and not actual efficacy or effectiveness studies in humans. We even argue that the Seqirus vaccine will not hit the prevailing strain and thus can drive viral immune escape (it will not work even if there was circulating bird flu among humans which there is NOT).

So why would Finland do this? These people are trying to CREATE or manufacture a pandemic that does not exist, out of nothing, by using the over-cycled over-sensitive PCR process and bringing vaccine for something that does not exist. How incredible is that? We would be driving original antigenic sin (immune priming, imprinting), viral immune escape, potential immune tolerance (class switch) and antibodies derived from the vaccine could attack ‘self’ cells and tissues and organs given ‘self-like’ or ‘self-mimicking’ appearance etc. Thus auto-reactivity/auto-immune illness could likely result. The immune system would attack itself, being unable to distinguish ‘self’ from ‘non-self’. Again, you are introducing vaccine systemically (into bloodstream, likely deltoid muscle and local lymph drainage nodes etc.) when the vaccinal antibodies are needed in the nasal and oral mucosal layer where respiratory pathogen (and behind gumline) usually exists.

Bottom line, it is doomed to fail.

Again, why is Finland doing this? There is no medical, clinical, or scientific basis or evidence to support this. What is the basis of mass vaccinating people with a vaccine that is not safety tested and as such, you do not know the clinical implications to the vaccinee, short, medium, or long-term.

Finland to start bird flu vaccinations for humans, in world first | Reuters

