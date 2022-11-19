Foreign Aid: where does it go? I will bet you anything, most of the aid is in the form of kickback schemes, people in our governments get money and the receiving government, in their pockets; thieves!
This has been a scam, and these hubris laden, arrogant, putrid media and people pontificate and tell us we must 'help' while they decimate our borders & bring in drugs; these are thieves
Foreign aid is a ponzi ‘get rich’ slush fund scheme and we must investigate at some point and go back decades even and check all administrations e.g. Clinton’s, Bush’s, Obama’s, even Trump, Biden’s for sure, go back further and jail people who stole tax payer money. It occurs everywhere and I challenge you to show me one nation, that has shown any improvement after decades of our tax dollars…show me one! You cannot. Our money went into the pocket of politicians that you keep re-electing. Challenge me on that anyone!
All government expenditures should be subject to annual audit. We'll save a lot more money this way than by auditing middle class taxpayers.
Yes and I’m willing to bet that when Biden sends billions to Ukraine & Zalenskyy (Soros relative) ( the multicultural Ukrainian) never sees any of it ! Azov Nazis & Zalenskyy will ! Pelosi didn’t just go there to be nice ! They got their cut off the top ! This WAR is used for profit & distractions from the real problems or thieves ! They keep printing money & never want a gold standard Harder to steal & accountability. -
The military machinery & equipment are being sold by captains & put on black market ending up in Bangladeshi! Corrupt politicians involved. Julian Assange knows & said it. They want WAR not peace & they world rather blame the Russians than have peace. Can’t make money off of peace ! Plus they can depopulate & enslave . NWO globalists elite behind it - NATO, UN , WEF & many greedy Dem politicians & Republican Rino traitors .