Gay lesbians, Gay males, you people have MOST to fear from islamic followers, radical islamist jihadist, you fools march on university campuses for HAMAS, but the islamist HAMAS
will kill you on a dime; see this story now, islamic jihadist just stabs lesbian to death on beach and her wife; Nasan Saadi is the reported stabber; is he Hindu? Jewish? Christian? Baptist? Lutheran?
Man named Nasen Saadi charged with stab murder of lesbian on UK beach…
The lbgtqmaps are a cult/mafia..... go back and listen to Michael Savage pre 2010... you'll start to realize why the now accept Maps .... sick stuff
You see queers for Palestine but you don’t see Muslims for Queers.