‘"Under the direction of UF Human Resources, university employees whose positions were eliminated will receive UF's standard twelve weeks of pay.

Approximately $5 million in funds previously allocated to DEI initiatives will be reallocated into a faculty recruitment fund.

BREAKING: UF fired all staff in positions related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/D5qMSmBKWN — The Alligator (@TheAlligator) March 1, 2024

"The University of Florida is – and will always be – unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation. The University of Florida is an elite institution because of our incredible faculty who are committed to teaching, discovering, and serving," the memo continues.

In January, Florida's Board of Governors voted to ban state funding on DEI programs across all public universities in the state - affecting the University of Florida, Florida State University and Florida International University.

The vote brought public universities in line with legislation signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May 2023 to defund DEI programs at state universities and colleges - which stipulates that a state university can't use any state or federal funds to promote, support or maintain any programs or campus activities that "advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion" or "promote or engage in political or social activism."

Florida is one of a dozen state legislatures that have introduced or passed bills to limit or eliminate DEI programs in state colleges or universities.’

