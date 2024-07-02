Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn't think Michigan is winnable ANYMORE for President Joe Biden; the Michigan Democrat said the highly important swing state may no longer be in play after the President's
devastating debate performance; Michigan is one of the seven states in play in the 2024 election and is vital for presidential candidates to clinch in the battle for 270 Electoral College votes.
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gotta say this….my husband has family in MI, all of them, and they all WERE Democrat’s, until Trump came along. The state is RED and they all know it. Without their cheating machine, the Dem’s there would never win. The Republican Party was started in my husband’s hometown (way before he was born).
The WEF piece of work is actually saying Michigan is needed for a democrat victory and I can deliver if I become the nominee to replace mushmouth diaperpants.