Hartley et al. comfirms mRNA 'IMMUNE TOLERANCE' (IgG4 'class-switch' by Irrgang et al.): "Third dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccine enhances IgG4 isotype switching and recognition of Omicron subvariants by
memory B cells after mRNA but not adenovirus priming; what does this all mean? we need urgent study & debate but one thing is for sure, the mRNA technology vaccine had & has failed & is deadly
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.09.15.557929v2
Researchers ‘examined the effects of homologous (mRNA/mRNA) and heterologous (adenoviral vector/mRNA) vaccination on antibody and memory B cell (Bmem) responses against ancestral and Omicron subvariants.
Healthy adults who received primary Pfizer BNT162b2 (mRNA) (n=18) or ChAdOx1 (vector) (n=25) vaccination were sampled 1-month and 6-months after their 2nd and 3rd dose (homologous or heterologous) vaccination. Recombinant spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) proteins from ancestral, Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants were produced for ELISA-based serology, and tetramerized for immunophenotyping of RBD-specific Bmem.
Dose 3 boosters significantly increased ancestral RBD-specific plasma IgG and Bmem in both cohorts. Up to 80% of ancestral RBD-specific Bmem expressed IgG1+.
IgG4+ Bmem were detectable after primary mRNA vaccination, and expanded significantly to 5-20% after dose 3, whereas heterologous boosting did not elicit IgG4+ Bmem.
Recognition of Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 by ancestral RBD-specific plasma IgG increased from 20% to 60% after the 3rd dose in both cohorts. Reactivity of ancestral RBD-specific Bmem to Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 increased following a homologous booster from 40% to 60%, but not after a heterologous booster.’
We are left to ask, why is there an expansion of IgG4+ Bmem after mRNA priming? Immune tolerance. Why? What are the implications of this to the vaccinee?
Immune tolerance
State of unresponsiveness of the immune system to substances or tissue that would otherwise have the capacity to elicit an immune response in a given organism. It is induced by prior exposure to that specific antigen and contrasts with conventional immune-mediated elimination of foreign antigens. Tolerance is classified into central tolerance or peripheral tolerance depending on where the state is originally induced-in the thymus and bone marrow or in other tissues and lymph nodes. The mechanisms by which these forms of tolerance are established are distinct, but the resulting effect is similar. Hide
en.wikipedia.org