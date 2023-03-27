He actually will be POTUS again! Irks me watching that beelzebub Paul 'eunuch' Ryan smirk & that untermensch did all he could to subvert Trump; Trump must never forget that
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gangsters’ Paradise 😎 Love it! Trump 2024 alllllll the waaaaaay! Now we have to fix the very broken elections! 🙏🙏🙏
You could be right. A major hurdle is the sophisticated cheating. There is ample evidence that the 2020 Election was stolen from Trump. The way to get around this is for people to become aware. Here is a fascinating summary of the abnormalities in the 2020 election: https://www.frontpagemag.com/auditing-bidens-victory/