North Carolina today post Helene now below (that was Katrina above), looks like a Tornado but no, it is the waters from Helene that did this, 130 now dead, 500 missing across the impacted states…we need a Trump, to mobilize a massive response here, not just for this but anything like this…North Florida upwards…Harris and Biden did not get the memo from Obama and Obama was caught flat footed not sending it to Harris’s camp, or maybe he knew it would play out this way, and maybe he is undercutting Harris for Obama knew the potency of a photo when an election is around the corner, when he met Christie in New Jersey re Hurricane Sandy:

North Carolina now, places like Asheville:

see prior substack and urgency:

URGENT! Biden takes sun, Kamala in la la land while bodies stack up all over North Carolina! Worse than Bush-Katrina & Superdome! We need a Trump-like leader & my assessment says URGENT rescue needed

NOW! Urgent, people are dying, North Caroline needs all hands-on deck now due to Hurricane Helene, help URGENT in Black Mountain, Morgan Hill, Asheville, Montreat, Swannanoa, Chimney Rock, Damascus,

Marshall…

Where are any of Harris-Biden cabinet members? How come not one have gone to the disaster areas? I see POTUS Trump has gone…does he understand the gravity more than Biden-Harris? I see Florida’s Governor DeSantis has been on top of the situation and has been the leader we seek federally. Almost Presidential. Big props to DeSantis and Trump so far yet the response has just begun.

We pray for the victims.

Urgent, urgent, urgent…

anyone who can get help to these areas, reports are that bodies are all over, piling up! Any help anyone can get to these reported areas, please do, go, find ways to get to the people!

POTUS Trump, the morons, the idiots, the fools in the Biden-Harris administration cannot decide if they need more sun etc. No one yet can decide if they should go to the devastation.

You lead POTUS Trump.

Please please please put the word out and share this stack!

