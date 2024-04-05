Dr. Yeadon Comments on "Dr. Pierre Kory Reveals Why Ivermectin Had to Be Destroyed" (substack.com)

What Yeadon is saying is there was NO pandemic, there was NO novel new pathogen and he is right, 100%. I too have said that. This, all of COVID, 100% was a lie. To get you to take an unproven and as we know, dangerous deadly mRNA (and DNA viral vector platform) gene-based injection (Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Tureci, Kariko, Sahin et al...these people work, inventions and vaccine)…

I say again, COVID was a 100% ‘95% false-positive’ PCR-manufactured asymptomatic lie of a non-pandemic, there never was a pandemic, it was all a lie that resulted in lockdown lunacy of closed societies, closed schools, closed businesses, mask mandates etc. that all did one, thing, cause more infection and actually harmed and killed. All of it was a lie. No one can come forward, I challenge them, anyone, any health official in USA, CANADA, UK, anywhere, bring data, to show any of it was real and any COVID policy was credible and worked…anyone…

There was NO excess mortality until the vaccine was rolled out February 2021 and beyond.

We killed people and yes, some high-risk, a minority, died due to something released (we will learn how and by whom, the truth will come), but most died due to the locking off of beds as COVID only beds in hospitals, the harms of the lockdowns, the mRNA vaccine itself, but the vast majority died due to how we treated (our vulnerable elderly etc.) them in hospitals and what our medical system and medical doctors did and stood by and allowed with their deadly COVID protocol of i)false positive COVID PCR process result ii)isolation of granny and she began a death spiral iii) DNR orders against family wishes iv) denial of antibiotics v) pumping granny and grandpa with toxic drugs vi)she became dehydrated and no one fed her or gave her drink vii) she became malnourished and many died due to this viii) pumped her with sedatives that further suppressed her breathing (respiratory suppressing effect) that killed her e.g. propofol, lorazepam, midazolam, fentanyl, diamorphine ix)gave her kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir and x)put the nail in her coffin by intubating her and placing her on the ventilator that killed her…yes, 90% put on ventilators died because it blew massive holes in her lungs…ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP).

And these evil beasts, these medical doctors, these hospital CEOs, out governments did not even let us bury her, we had to do drive thru funerals etc. These COVID Taliban, mandarin killers, these lockdown lunatics. Branch Covidians.

For these reasons, if we must hang 10 million doctors, globally, in US etc., we hang them after courts give a fair investigation and declare verdict. If guilty of killing people, we hang them high! All in our health agencies. CDC, FDA, Health Canada etc. Government leaders…USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc. Any and all. In Trump’s past administration, Biden’s. All. Let courts and judges do the work and make decisions.

All of what you lived through the last 4 years was a lie, a scam, and even the Freedom Fighter response, many of these ‘doctors’ and ‘scientists’ still on stages pimping you for donor money, was in large part a scam. The FREE money is too sweet.

Remember this:

1)The real Freedom Fighter (ONLY) was the Canadian and then US trucker. They lost, the ones who put down their tools…

2)The real loser was the general public. Who were and are money-whored off of.

The Freedom Fighter movement and even the Freedom Fighter media, you know who they are, preyed on both of these I just named.