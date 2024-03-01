https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1761652212944576946

Russia Releases 2,000 Page Report Proving Deep State & Big Pharma Manufactured Covid Pandemic Russia has openly alleged that major pharmaceutical companies, along with influential figures within the US political landscape, orchestrated the Covid-19 pandemic as part of a global domination strategy. Among those named as participants in this scheme are Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George Soros, suggesting their involvement in a conspiracy against humanity.

"The Russian Embassy in the United States declared on Thursday, “Russia wants justice for the creation and release of SARS-CoV-2, while the West covered up the origins and censored scientists and journalists.” Russian authorities assert that the bio-research initiatives undertaken by the US Defense Department in Ukraine necessitate a thorough legal review, including scrutiny by pertinent international organizations.

The embassy highlighted concerns over the Pentagon's operations in Ukraine, stating, “Of particular concern is the activity deployed by the Pentagon in Ukraine. The United States has involved dozens of state institutions and private companies of the country in its projects.” The statement further elaborated, “Civilians and military personnel of the republic became donors of biomaterial and simply experimental subjects. There is no doubt that such actions require an appropriate legal assessment, including from relevant international structures.”

Concerns persist within the international arena regarding the unchecked dual-purpose research conducted under the US Defense Department's guidance, with Russia consistently citing “gross violations” by the United States of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention commitments. The diplomats remarked, “Washington ignores the claims, justifying itself with a certain humanitarian component of its programs.”

They added, “We emphasize that there is no question about any good goals of the projects of the US Defense Department. Evidence of US work with potential agents of biological weapons is available and they are far from isolated as well as evidence of attempts to deliberately enhance the properties of pathogens of economically significant infections.”’