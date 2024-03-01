Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George Soros orchestrated the fraud COVID non-pandemic? Along with pharma. Is this true? Jim Ferguson tells us about the 2,000 page Russian report showing
the origins of the COVID fraud pandemic with UKRAINE playing a central role...wow! I need to read this is depth
https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1761652212944576946
‘x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1761393940874293335?s=20…
Russia Releases 2,000 Page Report Proving Deep State & Big Pharma Manufactured Covid Pandemic Russia has openly alleged that major pharmaceutical companies, along with influential figures within the US political landscape, orchestrated the Covid-19 pandemic as part of a global domination strategy. Among those named as participants in this scheme are Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George Soros, suggesting their involvement in a conspiracy against humanity.
"The Russian Embassy in the United States declared on Thursday, “Russia wants justice for the creation and release of SARS-CoV-2, while the West covered up the origins and censored scientists and journalists.” Russian authorities assert that the bio-research initiatives undertaken by the US Defense Department in Ukraine necessitate a thorough legal review, including scrutiny by pertinent international organizations.
The embassy highlighted concerns over the Pentagon's operations in Ukraine, stating, “Of particular concern is the activity deployed by the Pentagon in Ukraine. The United States has involved dozens of state institutions and private companies of the country in its projects.” The statement further elaborated, “Civilians and military personnel of the republic became donors of biomaterial and simply experimental subjects. There is no doubt that such actions require an appropriate legal assessment, including from relevant international structures.”
Concerns persist within the international arena regarding the unchecked dual-purpose research conducted under the US Defense Department's guidance, with Russia consistently citing “gross violations” by the United States of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention commitments. The diplomats remarked, “Washington ignores the claims, justifying itself with a certain humanitarian component of its programs.”
They added, “We emphasize that there is no question about any good goals of the projects of the US Defense Department. Evidence of US work with potential agents of biological weapons is available and they are far from isolated as well as evidence of attempts to deliberately enhance the properties of pathogens of economically significant infections.”’
I would say at the very TOP of the GUILTY of TREASON and CRIMES against humanity MUST INCLUDE the name BILL GATES and ANTHONY FAUCI.
Gates, PULLS all the strings of puppet TEDROS who too is guilty but GATES has even ADMITTED to his plan of GENOCIDE and reducing world population by VACCINES.
GATES uses multi modalities to kill and sterilize you. He has bought up masses amounts of USA farmland to deliberately cause scarcity and inflation. No Bill I will not eat your F#vking BUGS and I hope soon you are arrested.
Fauci has been DELIBERATELY causing massive deaths and genocide (such as by Remdesivir + failure to approved IVM etc) not just during CoVid fraud but all the way back to his same role in HIV.
He also is in bed with the worst money sucking gain of function sponsors. You know who they are .
By the way Dr. David Martin also has called out these two.
But we know the numbers of guilty accessories and enablers are in the thousands .
Consider CANADA , as opposed to other countries .
At least in most other countries you will quickly find at least one super hero politician calling out the COVID FRAUD and demanding INVESTIGATION into rhe toxic jab and excess mortality.
For instance Senator RON JOHNSON in the USA, and Andrew Brigend in UK.
IN Canada we have about 340 RIDINGS AND SEATS in the Federal Parliament and NOT A SINGLE CANADIAN FEDERAL POLITICIAN under thug Trudeau, will even question the deadly toxic CoVid jab, the millions of deaths and adverse effects (many life alyering and serious) that have occurred AND the OBVIOUS vast increase in all cause mortalities, cancers, and strokes and heart attacks (myocarditis and pericarditis- which are OFTEN SILENT KILLERS and NEVER DIAGNOSED.
CANADA is currently running IN FIRST PLACE for the world's WORST TERRORIST GULAG.
IF you read TRUDEAU's recent BILL all hate words posted on social media (especially TOWARDS POLITICIANS) will be a fine of at least $20 000 per instance and LIFE IMPRISONMENT for serious offenses.
In essences you can MURDER and get a free get out jail but YOUR WORDS against politicians and their platforms get you LIFE .
WE ARE AT WAR and it is no where near over .
Civil War is coming very soon (already in California and NY) UNLESS arrests or these thugs are taken down .
I say FIGHT as otherwise you will soon be dead or a slave .
Regardless of what Putin says, the named culprits in particular and many others in the US government generally, have made enormous strides in destroying any remaining moral authority that this once great country earned and enjoyed.