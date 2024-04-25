petzanpz

‘biden waved Trump's constitutional executive privilege... Why would he do that? He did it to get the national archives to issue a criminal referral into Trump's classified documents which they don't have the authority to do under the presidential records act.

AFL filed the brief in the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith and relates to the FBI’s raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022. In its brief, AFL argues that:

First, the National Archives lacked the legal authority to make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice: The Presidential Records Act requires DOJ to obtain documents through procedures enumerated in 44 U.S.C. § 2205(2)(A). DOJ did not follow those procedures, and the statute does not authorize “referral” of any criminal offense.

Second , NARA is bound to defer to the former President’s rights and privileges yet ignored them.

Third, as an independent agency, NARA must be insulated from White House influence, yet the Biden White House directly shaped how the Archivist acted in response to former President Trump. These three arguments signify violations of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), a law designed to hold agencies accountable for following legislative procedures. If a court finds that the APA was violated, that is a basis for dismissing the indictment.’

https://aflegal.org/afl-files-critical-brief-in-support-of-donald-trump-in-u-s-district-court-for-the-southern-district-of-florida-highlighting-how-weaponized-selective-doj-prosecution-violates-the-law/

AFL previously released a whitepaper contending that the President of the United States has absolute authority over presidential papers. Neither

Congress nor the federal courts may lawfully abrogate or limit this authority.

AFL previously exposed how the Biden White House was involved with the Mar-a-Lago raid by making a “special access request” for the records on behalf of the Department of Justice and revealed that NARA misled Congress.

Moreover, AFL launched an investigation with the Department of Defense Information Systems Agency regarding a secretive Obama-era order, known as the Presidential Information Technology Committee (PITC), that may have created a reasonable belief in President Trump that he had authority over

documents and information he received as President.

AFL will continue to fight to uphold the rule of law and to stop the politically motivated witchhunt against Donald J. Trump. These sham indictments serve as a partisan attempt to destroy the former President and silence the millions of Americans across the country who support him.

https://media.aflegal.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/01160440/360-1.pdf?_ga=2.125888520.468423381.1709319369-1779954303.1708703977

Back to the bragg case....https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/552271-fec-drops-investigation-into-trump-hush-money-payments/

https://www.fec.gov/files/legal/murs/7313/7313_19.pdf

The FEC voted 4-1 to close the inquiry after failing to find that Trump or his campaign “knowingly and willfully” violated campaign finance law when

his former attorney Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from disclosing an alleged affair.

Cohen was convicted in 2018 of lying to Congress, tax evasion and other charges relating to the payments to Daniels and other women. He served three

years in prison.

His attorney said Cohen testified in court that the payment was made “for the principal purpose of influencing an election.”

The FEC’s Office of General Counsel issued a report in December finding that there was “reason to believe” that Cohen and the Trump campaign

knowingly and willfully violated campaign finance law.

THE FEC AND THE DOJ DIDN'T TAKE THIS CASE. WHY? BECAUSE THERE IS NO CASE.

THIS IS BEING DONE FOR MEDIA COVERAGE TO HURT TRUMP.

The fact is that Trump's reimbursements to cohen came after Trump was elected....how could those payments have influenced the 2016 election? Trump was unaware that cohen had paid stormy off.

I could post hundreds of write ups about all of this but the guts of the indictment are massively flawed in that there is no mention of election fraud.

https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-6/

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the

crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the

accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance

of Counsel for his defense.

These clowns have violated the Constitution right in our faces without any media push back!!!’