HPAI H5N1: are we being set up for a NEW pandemic like COVID, based on this recent Eurosurveillance publication of avian bird flu transmitted from wild birds to group of mink on a farm in Spain?
Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus infection in farmed minks; if this is an actual issue, would annual influenza vaccine & original antigenic sin (OAS (imprinting) cause problems?
Flu vaccine and OAS must be considered as to a detrimental ‘susceptible immune evasion’ role if pathogenic influenza emerges.
SOURCE:
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2023.28.3.2300001
It seems to have died out before it can escape the farm. If they brought it to a lab and then deliberately release it to some populated city (e.g. using it for a biological attack) as a future plan however can not be ruled out. While H5N1 is highly pathogenic, transmissibility in populations not in intensely contacting each other (large mammals and humans) were comparably low even if it can begin infect small animals (birds and minks, also chickens). Cause is that large mammals can’t be physically maintained at density sufficient to allow transmission to occur before the host is killed. None of the farm workers were infected.