Hypervaccinated obvious lunatic, additional questions besides what is in the substack below: 1)did they examine harmful effects via high-sensitivity troponin test? 2)did they do D-dimer test for micro
thrombotic clots? 3)if no Sig A (secretory A immunoglobulin) was detected in saliva (Bridle communication stack); then how safe & effective were those 217 shots? natural immunity?
How effective can the shots be if no Sig A detected in nasal mucosa? Where virus lands (or is supposed to land if this was true). How can they say it was safe, the over 200 shots, when they did not do the correct appropriate safety tests? The LANCET fails again publishing this nonsense garbage!
See my substack here:
See Bridle’s substack here (support):
Complete and utter nonsense Dr. Alexander, so much so that it must be me and millions of others who lost loved ones, friends and colleagues to this “BIOWEAPON”! It must be everyone but those who continue to “toe the line” or “carry the water”! We’re all wrong right “LIESET”? I won’t nor will I credit that journal for such Bullshit! I am certain many people are as outraged as you are Dr. and certainly I am! One thing I do know is, “GOD DOESN’T SLEEP”! I’m certain that doesn’t matter to those who seek only money, especially when they continue to lie about everything “N-COVID”! Remember what the CDC geniuses recently said, what most people already knew about COVID? “EVIL-GENIUSES”? I think YES! Very evil and extremely dangerous too! There shouldn’t be a single once reputable journal reporting anything other than the truth! Certainly I’m not going to hold my breath waiting on the “maligned malignant monsters”! They do not deserve a speck of eye-time, certainly not from me! Thank you Dr for all you have done and continue to do!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
