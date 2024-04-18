I again say that if Israeli soldiers abuse Palestinian women, they must be punished harshly; if Hamas fighters abuse Israeli women, they must be punished harshly! But Rogan, you forgot Israeli women,
How come? Who is standing up for them as they remain buried underground with children in GAZA, who? You? Then say something on your platform! Hamas pounded nails into their vaginas?
So where are the women groups? How come the 5 rabid twisted freaks on The View do not stand up for these women? Do the morons who host The View, these lunatic ladies think Israeli women are less than other women? For the Israeli children held captive in tunnels in GAZA? How come? I ask Joe Rogan in the spirit of commenting, to comment on Iran’s volley of missiles and drones into Israel today…if he thinks that is ok…just a little comment.
'Joe Rogan Accuses Israel of ‘Genocide,’ Compares Gaza to ‘Holocaust’' (Breitbart) Joe Rogan told the millions who listen to his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Tuesday that Israel was (substack.com)
Was it with Israeli sympathizers and cheerleaders? You guys are totally devoid of balance, justice or fairplay. A human is a human, a Palestinian life is equal to an Israeli life. It's that simple. No wonder no sane person no longer buys the IsraHell quadruple double standard. They use their double standard, anti-semitic refrain to mask and legitimize their carnage and horror. Their behaviour is beyond criminal and disgusting and should be dealt with!
Thank you for speaking up and standing with Israeli women and the state of Israel! We MUST get our hostages back!!!! Am Israel Chai!