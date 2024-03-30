Who invaded who on October 7th? Who fired on who? Am I saying Israel has no blood on its hands? No. But there is lots we do not know…but let us talk facts…who invaded who? Who has women and children still as hostages underground? Being raped daily…who? Does Rogan know the history? Is this just sensationalism? Was he balanced in his piece? I have said many times, and I am nobody in this debate, that a Jewish child and arab Palestinian child is the same, I will mourn the death of both equally…that no innocent person both sides must be harmed in this conflict. But again, who attacked who on October 7th? Why are the Israeli women considered less than another woman, that she can be raped and brutalized and no one, no feminist group stands for her? How come?

What should Israeli people do at this time? Go about life and forget about the 150 hostages underground? What? Who is protecting them? Who is standing for the Israeli raped brutalized woman, is she worth less?

IMO, Rogan is wrong here, stepped out of his lane and should retract this. Explain it. Unless he discusses it balanced, he is wrong. There is so very much history, pain, loss here, both sides…he was irresponsible making that statement. His right to make but he did not take the temperature of the room or era. He is ill informed.

This is my opinion, please share yours and let us be civil.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1773000500427792570

‘Podcaster and martial arts expert Joe Rogan is coming under fire for accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza, and for comparing Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists to the Holocaust in which six million innocent Jews were murdered.

The Jewish News Syndicate reported:

Addressing video footage on social media purporting to show Palestinians being killed by Israeli bombs, Joe Rogan told the millions who listen to his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Tuesday that Israel was committing genocide. … Then he brought the Holocaust into the discussion. “You’re saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust or your people, your tribe. You went through the Holocaust and now you’re willing to do it?” he said, apparently directing his statement at Israel.

Democratic Majority for Israel, a pro-Israel group within the Democratic Party, slammed Rogan’s comments as “wholly false & dangerous,” placing them within the context of other fringe view that it claimed he holds.

Israel allows thousands of tons of food and other essential goods to enter Gaza every day, and has helped Palestinian civilians evacuate areas where there is fighting between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.’