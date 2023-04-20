Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Marcella Lowell
Apr 20, 2023

Listen to all of Dr. Ardis's talks on venoms. You need to get caught up. And Jonathan Otto's series on right now includes Dr. Ardis. It seems that the venom issue is no joke. And Dr. Tau Braun. Dr. Ardis explains how venoms can attach to the nicotine acetyl choline receptors on nerves, intestines, testes, ovaries, heart, and I think one more is kidneys. Working from memory here. If they attach to those receptors on the brainstem then that paralyzes the diaphragm to inhibit breathing. That could explain why what we were told and appeared to be a respiratory lung condition was not at all.

Marcella Lowell
Apr 20, 2023

To continue briefly Dr. Ardis also uncovered that certain bacteria and yeast and animal cells can be trained to produce venoms after being exposed. Then it is a self-propetuating production process from within the person.

