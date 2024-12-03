I give props when it is due and SimulationCommander recent stack on Hunter Biden's pardon, the first video of Joe Biden speaking as a SENATOR sentencing MAINLY blacks as Hunter smokes crack
is so well done, great work SimulationCommander and I ask you to support this substack writer, good work...this stack tells the story yet of more concern is how all POTUS abuse the pardon power
see stack here and see first video:
It's Christmas in December! - by SimulationCommander
That was awesome, but let's get real. None of this is about Hunter. Joe said he wasn't going to pardon Hunter, apparently lied AGAIN. But, it's also possible Joe pardoned him to pardon himself...there's a distinct possibility Hunter made it clear he would have to out him if investigations were pursued & he had to testify. Problem is that may happen anyway - if it's not backed off of. As I see it you can't implode the DS without getting to the bottom of ALL the money laundering, etc. Ukraine began in 2014 and I'm surprised he didn't try to go back to 2010 or earlier because his antics started while he was still Senator. He's only somewhat safe from the last four years, due to immunity. Going to be interesting how this progresses ;)
Oh hey I know that guy! Read all of his stuff multiple times!