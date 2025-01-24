It's all so tiring... Now we know why there hasn't been any condemnation of the COVID vaccines and mRNA technology.

They've had this in the works for a while and waited to disclose these new programs until Trump took office, working off of the good will brought in by RFK in thinking that something will be done about these toxic shots and maniacal gene altering technologies.

Instead we got the same thing but with AI attached to it to ensure the bioweapons are even more effective at targeting individuals. Given his connection to the CIA, these programs will be very effective at assassinating individuals who they have determined through AI don't deserve to live into the future because of some genetic malformation or wrong think they committed in years prior. Remember that old video of the guy giving a lecture on how they can target certain parts of the brain to shut off peoples connection to God?

That's what will probably end up happening. The agenda has and always will be an effort to trap you in the material, pursuing pleasure, worshipping money, and sleepwalking into the transhumanist oblivion.

No thanks. I'm gunna be chilling at my homestead with my chickens and cows not participating in any of this insanity, keeping my family safe and healthy from people like Larry who want to connect them to the DARPA CIA Borg hivemind and merge with silicon.’

Nice writing, could not have said it better! I trust Bobby Jr. and I feel strongly something big is coming from him, hold on, he cannot squander all those years of benevolence, he will be more popular and in demand than Trump if he stood up now! For the right thing! That he knows. I trust. I think the guy is good!

