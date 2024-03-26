I like dogs, but this dog must be put down and the owner must be jailed, spend at least 5 years no parole in jail...all these sick animal owners who let their animals out and it attacks, must face
jail, if person dies from attack, owner must be jailed for life. that is my view.
A dog or cat in pain can attack anyone, that's why muzzles are used at veterinary offices. Another issue in giving a cue or verbal command some will tell the animal ok. The poor animal doesn't know if it can or cannot do the action. The owners use shock collars negative behavior reinforcement that should not be used. There was a case where a human kept hitting a dog while being walked because it didn't do what the human wanted that could be an act of aggression. Yet some animals have been abused yet the trust has to be earned to overcome. Many owners get a dog and never give basic training and even in some times never see medical attention. It should be mandatory for spay and neuter to prevent pet overpopulation that ended up being killed to the basic training so the human and animal bond is enhanced. Any owner or handler where the animal kills another should be put in prison for a life time with hard labor. The humans should have known prior to getting the animal the requirements for the species energy and temperament. It is a life time commitment if you can't do life of the animal have no place having that pet!
I tend to agree. If a child is seriously hurt or killed, the owner needs to pay a heavy price.