I LOVE the BLUE, I defend POLICE all the time especially against feral OBAMA scum antifa & BLM, yet police in this video of the death of Tony Timpa were FUCKING wrong! Watch this 27 minute video
watch when he died at 11.55 spot & how the POLICE were joking and laughing, we need better training of police, most are tremendous & I love them but the bad ones, must be PUNISHED!
Police make sacrifices for us all the time, and among the best of us, but some must never be police…they killed this man…and made fun of it…why? why dd you not hear of this? in media….because he is a white man in America…he was not the criminal George Floyd…Saint George Floyd who tried to kill a pregnant woman at one time.
IMO, no one must put a knee on anyone, Floyd or Timpa or anyone…POLICE must REMOVE this practice now, stop complete…it is too dangerous and can be tragic….no police should use the knee to hold down anyone.
Tony Timpa died after a cop kneeled on his neck for 14 minutes
The guy was already restrained, but they just had to take it further and treat him like a doormat. So sickeningly inhuman.
I forgot to mention that in the case of Floyd, the first autopsy had his cause of death as opioid overdose and he had a half dozen drugs in his system. A career criminal.