Tulsi Gabbard, someone who served in military, a former congresswoman is under surveillance as part of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) Quiet Skies program after criticizing (substack.com)

‘When U.S. Air Marshals were assigned weeks ago to follow former Hawaii congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard under the Transportation Security Administration’s Quiet Skies program, they were given a sheet with a mysterious notation. A section marked “Derogatory” contained two six-number codes, followed by entries reading: “WLS affiliates rule inbound,” and “TSDB affiliate rule inbound.”

The entries were uncommon, and at least one Marshal had to call an internal mission operations hotline to learn Gabbard was accused of being an “affiliate” of someone on a terrorist watch list. (“WLS” stands for “Watch List Service,” while “TSDB” denotes the Terrorist Screening Database.) Gabbard’s readout also featured her congressional portrait, not a government-issued ID like a passport or a driver’s license, a departure from procedure that “didn’t pass the smell test” for some Marshals.

These are just some of the details in a letter sent last night to eight House and Senate Committees on behalf of “several” whistleblowing U.S. Marshals, congressional aides told Racket. The letter also said Gabbard remained under “Special Mission Coverage” surveillance for eight flights, longer than usual absent indications of suspicious behavior. “There’d normally have to be an after-action report describing something troubling to extend the surveillance,” said one former Marshal, adding that this would likely be “a bridge too far” for some in the service.

“This is outrageous and my lawyers are taking appropriate action,” Gabbard said in reaction to the news.’

