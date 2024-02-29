I want Nuremberg trials, I want Nuremberg hangings, just like Nuremberg 1.0...for all linked to the fraud of COVID, what was done in this fake non-pandemic, the lives they took with the lockdown
lunacy and the deadly mRNA technology vaccines...I want it! We must have it. Hang them all shown to have costed lives. Medical doctors, health agency officials, government people, vaccine makers...
Just like this, line up all the medical doctors who did wrong…after the courts of course:
Dr. Paul is the real deal. I know him. He won’t stop till they, get fucked!
Rip Richard Lewis .. Parkinson and heart attack .. bring on Nuremberg 2