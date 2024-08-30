Dr. Yeadon gave us a classroom here in lay language and short and sweet…I felt it is worth sharing as a standalone stack so that Dr. Yeadon’s input is not lost in comments, it is so critical…

see my input and his for I think the exchange is a teaching moment…sometimes life hands you a high lesson, IMO Yeadon gave us one here…I go direct to the comments…It was initially provoked by a subscriber asking me how come Vanden Bossche has not stated this…well, IMO he has in various way, his focus always has been on the evolutionary dance between virus (virus infectious pressure) & population immunity )mounting immune response) and thus the two entities exerting bi-directional pressure on each other and the population level immunity is MOUNTING and not fully ‘mature’ not arriving yet at its maximal binding affinity for the target antigen…this results in sub-optimal immune pressure on the spike (again, if you accept the COVID narrative, I am explaining Geert’s core thesis) and thus resulting Darwinian natural selection pressure causing the selection of more infectious sub-variants/clades over time…

A key aspect of this functional separation between mucosal and systemic immunity concerns the nature of antibodies produced by plasma cells located directly beneath the mucous membranes. These antibodies—secretory immunoglobulin A (sIgA)—are secreted across the mucous membranes to their surface. They are thus on site to meet airborne viruses, and they may be able to prevent them from binding and infecting the cells within those mucous membranes. The same mode of protection pertains to the digestive tract as well.

In contrast, IgG and circulating IgA are the main antibodies found in the bloodstream. They cannot prevent the entry of viruses into the cells that line the airways or the gut, and they may at best counteract their spread if they gain entry to the circulation. Crucially, vaccines that are injected into the muscle—i.e., the interior of the body—will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, but not secretory IgA. The antibodies induced by such vaccines therefore cannot and will not effectively protect the cells of the respiratory tract against infection by airborne viruses [1,2].’

Dr. Paul Alexander

2 hrs agoAuthor

Secretory IgA (sIgA) in the Mucosal Immune System is the key antibody (immunoglobulin) involved in the immune response in the respiratory mucosa.

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

1 hr ago

Paul, I agree completely with your LOGIC. Those who still believe in & accept the official narrative of how acute respiratory illnesses are caused (as I, too, used to until quite recently) must now recognise that they have been lied to, systematically, wholesale, for decades, about “vaccines” against such illnesses.

I have written exactly as you’ve done here, many times in the past (when I still accepted the dominant narrative). I knew that an injection of foreign material, often called the antigen or immunogen, into the arm or shoulder, must either stay put, or else circulate around the body, simply by diffusing away from the injection site and into blood or lymph. What happens next is that your immune system detects that something that’s not meant to be in your body is indeed inside you. That non-self detection system is exquisitely sensitive and selective. Unless there’s a disease state termed autoimmunity in the injected person, they will never raise an immune response against your own body. But your body will readily respond to invasion by non-self or foreign material; it has no choice, it’s axiomatic.

Depending upon the nature of the foreign material, your body may elaborate a powerful, immune response in the form of antibodies. It generally also causes a “cell-based immune response”, in which mature & highly specific T-cells are multiplied that specifically & sensitively respond in the future by attacking & destroying any cells & tissue that “display” that foreign material.

This will be true of these very “vaccines”. If a person allows themselves to be injected with for example an mRNA-based product, every cell that takes it up is caused to synthesise whatever is encoded by the mRNA sequence. It doesn’t much matter what is encoded. Even if it’s a meaningless polypeptide or protein, it’ll still prompt your body to attack & kill these cells, because it detects you’ve been invaded.

There are several other ways in which these injections must & do result in harms, from subclinical responses all the way to death. It’s not an accident. Way too many obvious reasons why harms will be caused by these injections tells us that. For example, selecting lipid nanoparticle formulations ensures that the injected material will travel everywhere through the body, but will also ensure that substantial amounts of it will accumulate in the ovaries. This too isn’t accidental. This property was well known about long before this era to accumulate in ovaries.

These injections masquerading as “vaccines” been carefully designed to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. Everybody must be told this. Again, not too complicated to understand. The biggest hurdle is that many people “know” that “our government would never deliberately harm us, it’s a ludicrous notion”.

In case some people don’t think that our bodies are equipped with these miraculous immunological mechanisms, consider a real example of such a phenomenon. We know what so easily happens if you don’t get a very good match to your own body before undergoing an organ transplantation procedure, such as a kidney transplant. Your body recognises the foreign tissue & initiates a “host vs graft” response that destroys the “new” kidney. We’ve all heard of transplant rejection & this is why & how it happens. If you have a kidney from a closely-matched person, your body will probably tolerate it.

Back to the antibody response. Antibodies raised in response to a foreign invasion of materials found in blood will themselves only circulate in the blood. These antibodies are of such a large size, compared with most biochemical materials, that they cannot readily even leave the blood vessels, because they are too large to pass through the tiny pores in the walls of such blood vessels. So they definitely CANNOT reach the inside surfaces of your lungs. Even theoretically, they are therefore not capable of defending the “vaccinated” person, and this proves we’re being lied to. If you suspected nothing else, you’d be right to be skeptical of a so-called injected “vaccine” because, by design, it cannot perform as advertised.

What the injected material (the purported “vaccine”) can never do is land on the inner surface of the airways, which extend from nasal passages right down to the gas exchange regions of the deep lung. As you say. It’s correctly described as the mucosal surface. It is at this anatomical location that the body interacts with the outside world, it’s environment and everything in it.

As you’ll probably have heard, I no longer accept the dominant narrative about “respiratory viruses” as the prime cause of acute respiratory illnesses. Bottom line, these illnesses are not infectious in nature and consequently not contagious. No “spreading” or “infecting” people around you simply doesn’t happen. In my opinion, there is no “covid19”, no “SARS-CoV-2 virus” (or indeed any other virus: no virus has scientifically proven to exist).

The entire episode since early 2020 has been a lie, a PHEIC’d (faked ) “pandemic”. Obviously if there’s no pandemic, no public health emergency, no “covid19”, why in the world would anybody even consider a “vaccine”? Why would anyone with the slightest knowledge of pharmaceutical R&D believe for a second believe that a complex biological product could be invented, researched, developed, formulated, manufactured and authorised in under a year?

Your central point is that an injected “vaccine” could not possibly accomplish its primary purpose. The biological response initiated by “vaccination” does not & never could have protected any recipient. I agree. Everyone should know this. It’s very easily grasped. It’s also true imo that, by design, anyone receiving these gene-based injections is at risk of injury and even death. Imposing these ghastly injections when there’s no possibility of an upside, no need to do it anyway, because there’s nothing new to be defended against, no need to restrict our freedoms of movement and other restrictions, surely tells even the most uninformed person that humanity itself is under attack.

We are surrounded entirely by lies. Accept nothing official automatically. Always think through the underlying motivations behind whatever you’re being told and “sold”.

Dr. Paul Alexander

27 mins agoAuthor

I agree fully that the lipid nanoparticle platform is and was a dangerous as the mRNA technology itself. together they are catastrophic. it is as if we put something into us that was NOT needed that did us grave harm and likely lifelong. and I believe THEY knew. those involved. it is very sinister and you have been warning.

Dr. Paul Alexander

25 mins agoAuthor

and now I am seeing a disturbing SILENCE...have you noticed? as if those on our side who were in the battle are somehow shifting...they smell money...look, let me be frank, some of these characters we have been dealing with and fighting side by side with over time I have come to learn money is more important...if today they can find a way to tell the population that mRNA is good, and they can get a cut of the pie, they would!

Dr. Paul Alexander

just nowAuthor

if they could get some of Malone's and Fauci's and Francis Collins and Weissman's etc. patent money etc., they would switch sides. anything to turn to the donors and beg for money.

Dr. Paul Alexander

48 mins agoAuthor

oh My God, for you Dr. Yeadon to agree with me is staggering...I place you among the best, the top and well you know that. I am one of the dissidents like you who are so very sidelined. your work is seminal...and I think because you are so out of the box yet ahead of the curve, they envy you and despise you because they cannot logically debate you. I find I must read daily everything I could to try to make sense of all this madness for madness it is and IMO, all of what you have said day 1 turned out and is true. and in my basic understanding of immunology and virology relative to say yourself, I still argue that intramuscular vaccines (like the one folk got for COVID fraud) that induces serum antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) and not secretory IgA (in the mucus cells of the respiratory tract) cannot protect the upper airways (respiratory mucosal layer) where the virus lands. This entire COVID gene injection was a lie, all aspects of it. IMO.

Dr. Paul Alexander

46 mins agoAuthor

huge praise Sir for all you have done and the leadership you have shown and the grace under pressure. You are unwavering and it speaks a tremendous lot. We have all benefitted from you even those who refuse to acknowledge the monumental role you have played.

Dr. Paul Alexander

38 mins agoAuthor

I have read your response in full and while I am honored you would agree, your text book near class room explanation is like a high level academic one and the readers here are benefitting from one of the world's most brilliant minds in what we faced in COVID, you lead vaccine development for Pfizer, you are the world's expert, and you are handing us a high lesson here...I hope people take time to read these comments. It is as close to the money as we can come in as lay a language as we could go. I/we are very grateful to you Dr. Yeadon, a real warrior and hero to me and many. I speak for them.

Dr. Paul Alexander

45 mins agoAuthor

It is surprising that despite our current level of understanding of the common mucosal immune system, almost all current vaccines are given to humans by the parenteral route [i.e. by injection]. Systemic immunization is essentially ineffective for induction of mucosal immune responses. Since the majority of infectious microorganisms are encountered through mucosal surface areas, it is logical to consider the induction of protective antibodies and T cell responses in mucosal tissues.

The failure of intramuscular injection to induce secretory IgA has been confirmed in a study on Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) [3]. Like COVID-19, this disease is caused by a coronavirus, and the experimental vaccine used in the study was gene-based, like all of the major vaccines currently deployed against COVID-19. More recently, another study has shown that the mRNA COVID-vaccines also do not stimulate substantive production of secretory IgA [4]. For this simple reason, one cannot expect that vaccination will inhibit airway infection. Indeed, the utter failure of the vaccines to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection is today solidly documented [5,6].

It is general knowledge that secretory IgA antibodies (sIgA) are produced in response to naturally occurring airway infections. The mucous membranes of healthy individuals are consequently coated with antibodies directed against common respiratory viruses. However, the capacity of these antibodies to prevent infections is limited. The outcome of an encounter with a virus is not “black or white”—numbers are all-important. A wall of protective antibodies may ward off a small-scale attack, but it will be breached at higher viral loads. This is why infections with airborne viruses occur repeatedly throughout life, a fact that will not even be altered by the use of intranasal vaccines in order to stimulate sIgA-production, even though intranasal vaccine application does induce stronger mucosal immune responses than does intramuscular injection [3,7].

The subordinate role of secretory IgA in combating systemic viral infections is highlighted by the fact that individuals with a very common genetic defect—selective sIgA deficiency—who are unable to produce sIgA do not suffer from dramatically increased susceptibility toward severe respiratory infections. This observation can be understood from the following two principles: firstly, immunological protection against respiratory viruses rests mainly on T-cells; and secondly, in those with preexisting immunity, levels of bloodstream antibodies (circulating IgG and IgA) are generally sufficient to prevent severe disease through viral spread within the body.

Dr. Paul Alexander

44 mins agoAuthor

https://palexander.substack.com/p/respiratory-mucosal-layer-and-mucosal

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

51 mins ago

I’ve said it numerous times. It’s an obvious & unequivocal mismatch in the broad field of “PK/PD”.

I am however subjected to extreme censorship, and I reason this is because I’m the most senior, former big pharma research executive anywhere who is speaking out about the ongoing attacks upon humanity.

This concept is a universal consideration involved in biopharmaceutical R&D.

This question always arises: “Is the amount of free drug in the anatomically required compartment sufficient & for long enough to even potentially bring about the desired alteration?”

Unless the answer is “Yes”, the molecule in question should not be advanced further into development.

It’s not different here. I confess it didn’t occur to me to realise that this consideration applies as much as in any other field of biomedical R&D.

There’s been no pandemic, no public health emergency. There was never any need for novel treatments because there was nothing new happening, except deliberately altered medical procedures in hospitals, care homes and the community. These altered medical procedures were the cause of the deaths declared as proof of “the pandemic”.

Obviously there was also no need of a new technology “vaccine”, which in my considerable experience, were designed to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

Even if there had been a novel health risk, we were told that only the frail elderly were at substantial elevated risk. So why inject healthy people with untested agents? Why mandate it? Why inject almost 6 billion people?

It’s a tough concept to grasp, I recognize.

Most refuse to accept that people they don’t know could possibly cook up such an arrangement. Yet they have.

I definitely didn’t start there. I watched mainstream TV & largely believed the news, too.

But such has been the obvious assaults upon the people that I was forced to take a fresh look at everything.

Dr. Paul Alexander

just nowAuthor

again, this is massive sharing by you and thank you, I am sharing far and wide...and ask all here to do same...I think people are so afraid to grasp that they fell for it and can be at risk longer term...but we must share here so that people can share ad educate others to help make more informed decisions. huge hugs and love to you Dr. Yeadon, you are a true leader in this global fight. in short, everything, all, 100% of COVID was a lie...including the response. the medical response in hospitals killed we estimate 95% of persons.

