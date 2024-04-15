If Israel is to retaliate to the naked aggression by Iran sending missiles & drones to kill thousands of Israelis yesterday, then it MUST do it today, tomorrow latest, no diddering and vacillating,
those missiles were meant to kill Israelis, they were not sent as FUN, 300, say 30 people died if each had hit, thats 6 to 9000 Israelis DEAD, twice as many on 911 Americans; we destroyed 2 nations
in response. I am sorry, Iranians, innocents and all its children must be warned and moved out of harms way, and targets carefully chosen, but Israel has a right to defend and harshly and if Iran hits back, then hit back harder again…each time.
If any sovereign nation is attacked by another nation, that nation MUST respond…the White House is telling Israel stand down, tell the WH to fuck off…time to fish or cut bait Mr. Gorilla glue dentures Biden…time to put stones on the table. If America was attacked by Iran tonight, I would want USA to punish them mercilessly…no meetings to discuss proportionality bullshit…you hit me, I hit back always 10 times harder…you WILL get the message. ask MALONE….as long it takes…and USA must make Iran know, by air, by sea, by land, we will come for you…fuck with the eagle…fuck with it…you shall see.
(100) BREAKING! Iran has launched an attack on Israel, America has pledged support for Israel as it should! MAGA! Now, my view & questions: should Israel not have the right to respond NUCLEAR? Yes! (substack.com)
Send all Zionist back to the JEWISH AUTONOMOUS OBLAST of Russia where 80% of the racist Zionist Nazi in Israel come from.
ISRAEL has no future in the Arab world.
I predict in 5 years Nazi Zionist Israel will an ash heap.
I read that all the missiles targeted a military base in the Negev desert, none were directed towards the cities. It was merely theater for the benefit of the outraged Iranian people. It is against international law to attack and kill embassy staff, and the Iranians has a right to be angry and wanting retaliation.