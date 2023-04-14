Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Guy LeBlake
Apr 14, 2023Edited

You forgot a big, new one Paul.

Unjabbed.

That is me.

An unjabbed, straight, caucasion male, conservative, omnivor, believer in

God Almighty.

But it gets worse. Way worse.

I do not own a television...never watch MSM news, do not believe in anthropomorphic climate change, do not think child sexual groomers should have access to our childern, think Zelensky is nothing short of a globalist crook, and will probably never again drink AB beer.

I fail on every last issue...yet I have contributed to society for decades, doing what I could to help the underprivileged, the elderly, migrants, etc.

I have never been convicted of a felony, have been the director of a group home for mentally challenged young men, have worked in psychiatric hospitals, seniors homes, prisons...have volunteered thousands of hours of my life...but in the last three years I went from being a decent human being to nothing short of pond scum....according to my beautiful Canadian government...and most of those who watch and believe CBC.

Such is life now. Others have endured it...I will too. There is a better day coming for those in Christ...but until that day arrives...there is more work to do.

Alwaysafreeman
Apr 14, 2023

What's to debate? You're on the money from my view, but then I am a white, Christian, heterosexual, father of well adjusted white heterosexual Christisn teens.

