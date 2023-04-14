If you are a white, Christian, alpha, strong conservative, woman loving male, meat eater, in US today, you are DOA, dead on arrival, at the bottom of societal ladder, will get nothing, HATED! why?
why have these white men been relegated to this for they did help build America, I hope you know that, yes, with others, but they were instrumental! why sacrifice & denigrate white christian men?
Kind of like Trump, and add his orange yellow tan, and hair, well he is sh*t out of luck! Trump is hated for who he is, and because he is and was successful. As crazy as that it, we have envious, petty people among who cannot stand to see others succeed.
Seems America has no place today for people of faith and need not only be Christian, I mean if men of any strong faith, white men, then you are crucified! Why? If heterosexual and not gay, you are crucified! Why? America does not have a place for STONG men anymore? Why?
Oh so you do not like me now for I raised this topic? Who cares what you think, unsubscribe.
Truth is that if you are a white, Christian, alpha, conservative, woman loving male, meat eater, in America today, you are vilified and hated. And it is ‘hip’ to hate you. In this woke bullshit culture we have spawned. I say NO, stop this madness now while we still can!
No one is to be denied or relegated or dehumanized or hated. No racism or discrimination must be allowed no where. No hand ups IMO, yet no impediments and people find their ways. No one, no black, no white, no one. Regardless of ethnicity or religion etc. We must be regarded as equals. Yet we have to ensure the opportunities and options and chances and choices are there for ‘ALL’. Not just ‘some’. This is the key. Not ‘equalness of outcomes’ but ‘equalness of opportunities’.
And women are not men and men are not women and our women must be celebrated for the queen she is, rightful place atop the throne too, in her separate yet equal place. Mother, wife, career woman, working etc. In all she aspires to be, no hand ups, just no impediments. Yet white men as I described above have increasing suicides and medical illnesses etc. and there is a reason. They are vilified by the media, the government, the democrats, even ‘woke’ republicans etc. why? They are hated upon and damaged by society and we have to address this urgently.
Let us debate this please, and be civil and let us have a decent civil debate. Please open the floor and share you thoughts in comments. Write as much as you want.
You forgot a big, new one Paul.
Unjabbed.
That is me.
An unjabbed, straight, caucasion male, conservative, omnivor, believer in
God Almighty.
But it gets worse. Way worse.
I do not own a television...never watch MSM news, do not believe in anthropomorphic climate change, do not think child sexual groomers should have access to our childern, think Zelensky is nothing short of a globalist crook, and will probably never again drink AB beer.
I fail on every last issue...yet I have contributed to society for decades, doing what I could to help the underprivileged, the elderly, migrants, etc.
I have never been convicted of a felony, have been the director of a group home for mentally challenged young men, have worked in psychiatric hospitals, seniors homes, prisons...have volunteered thousands of hours of my life...but in the last three years I went from being a decent human being to nothing short of pond scum....according to my beautiful Canadian government...and most of those who watch and believe CBC.
Such is life now. Others have endured it...I will too. There is a better day coming for those in Christ...but until that day arrives...there is more work to do.
What's to debate? You're on the money from my view, but then I am a white, Christian, heterosexual, father of well adjusted white heterosexual Christisn teens.