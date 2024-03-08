Illegals get citizenship if join military? Beware the Ides of March...do not forget when loyalties and place of birth is misplaced what evil doers can do, do not forget Major Hasan Nadal, he killed
many soldiers, he wore the uniform, he was an islamist jihadist waiting to strike America...do not forget...Fort Hood killings...Obama's guy did that...Hasan...ask Obama if to given them citizenship
Today I received a mail from Judiciar Watch in order to complete a survey about illegal immigrants. One of the questions was if they should vote if they get amnesty. I do not even know why they are sending this BS what anyways ended up in the trash. Do we still have a Constitution? That should state it clearly, even for President Biden and our legislators.
My husband is a green card holder. He is not supposed to vote. Can you imagine how I was looking at that survey; what a joke…
