move, keep the pressure on the mom and pop issues, what matters to fly over, blue collar, tax payers, keep the message tight…let us your soldiers hammer on the trial issues…keep Americans understanding of the threat of radical islam, the threat of Obama and what he did…you replaced him, remind Americans how they vomited him out…and put you and why….

IMO head to SCOTUS now (but then again, congress has power so why the fuck is Pee-wee Herman Speaker Mike Johnson saying head to SCOTUS? why you don’t use the congress Mike? Did Paul ‘eunuch’ Ryan convince you? Do your fucking job Mike Johnson, use the congress, it has the power to act here) but keep on the messages that are key...bread and butter issues, border safety, law and order on the streets, the fact we are in 4 actual and potential wars due to Biden, due to the neocons and neolibs…Americans know it was wrong what was done re the crooked judge and Bragg and James and the like…of course we know it…but now rise, rise as the leader you are Donaldos MAGNUS Trumpos and stay on key messages that matters...Biden et al. want you off message. They want you bitching about the judge and will look to some as a cry baby…we knew this so show the people this is how its done, you obey then grieve…so you sat through the fraud trial…so the nation knows you uphold law…and now you grieve, you head to SCOTUS…

Stay on message…

IMO bypass the appeals court for by the looks of it, you Donald are entering a buzz saw there…good grief!

is this the next legal step??? holy moly!

looks like 45 is fucked out of the gate with the appeal??? I had to rub my eyes because for a moment I thought this was the cast of The View and for sure Donald is fucked! So head to SCOTUS Donald…make your case.

hhhmmmm….but then again, who knows, they may surprise us that they are honest ‘within’ law judges…who knows…strong, principled, African American judges, beautiful women upholding law, better than us, true Americans, patriots even…unmoved by color or biases…ruling and interpreting law as written in our Constitution and books etc…I will hold out hope first…why not? They may actually re-establish Madame Justice and ensure her blindfold is truly blocking her eyes…and she is not placing her thumb on the scale like Merchan and Bragg and Biden and Obama…the penultimate ball-cuppers.

but Donald, stay on the key messages…bang away but do not forget to stay tight on message, Biden et al. want you off message crying…

also, I am willing to wager 100% Biden is not running in November, and I think this was baked in to weaken Trump as they were pulling Biden and needed a weaker Trump so whoever they run will not be facing a strong formidable Trump…these bitches are so banal, feral, scum, this cabal Biden et al. legal system in New York, that they may sentence him and throw Donald in jail for 2 days and let him out the day before the Republican convention but I say this Donald, if you pull this off November 5th like we know you will, we accepting nothing other that fucking jail for these mother fuckers the first hour you are on tap…have no fucking mercy, none, don’t come talking any ‘lets work together’ shit with us…this is an attack on ‘we’ the American people and all we need is for you to hold office, and hand it over to us, we will do the rest…we will work the courts etc. We know how to be law and order yet get it done. We do not ‘stick’.

Step out of our way after you get on deck…please…or if not, follow us CLOSELY.

(100) Riddle me a moment: Did the Democrats & deepstate know that Biden is non compos mentis (not of sound mind), demented, senile & would be blown away by Trump (45) in November, that Americans have woken (substack.com)