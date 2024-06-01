that Americans cannot afford to pay bills now under Obama and Biden (this is Obama’s third term) and ending up on the streets, that our veterans are on the street, that Chicago, New York, Washington, New Jersey etc. are hello holes, crime capitals now…did the Democrats know that Biden could not win in November and thus did they conspire (Biden’s Justice department) with that crooked NY judge Merchan and Fat Albert Alvin Bragg, to rig that sham trial so that Trump would be convicted so that it would weaken him…

was the fraud hearings and conviction gamed out fully to effect a REPLACEMENT for 46? I think so…at least in part.

Is this the steal of 2024? Is this how the steal will happen?

because Biden cannot last much longer IMO and they have to move him (I wager he will NOT be contesting in November for by then he may be shitting on himself in public) and so anyone they bring, it will be too late to get them fully powered up to run against a well-oiled ‘in full flight’ campaign-mode Trump….and so they worked to bring these fraud charges and will even sentence him to real 2 days or so in jail just before the Republican convention and then release him day before…maybe Merchan to appear ‘compassionate’ and not the devil he is….

so that he would wear the title ‘convicted felon’ and ‘jailed felon’….be WEAKER, so that whoever they throw up including BIG MIKE, will have a chance to beat 45 at the polls in November…remember, even BIG MIKE is hated by Americans, for when we spat and vomited out shia Hussein Osama Obama, we vomited out BIG MIKE too…note I detest shia Obama for the islamists he flooded into USA in his 8 years reign of terror…

so the aim is to weaken 45 so that whoever they bring to replace non compos mentis Biden can stand a chance and maybe pip 45 at the line…

what say you? was this to weaken Trump so that they can bring the replacement? I think it is coming fast…it is so crazy, some days you could see they have the drugs all wrong and amp up 46 wrong, and he comes out there with an upside down stretched back face…scary and ludicrous all at once…

Masks, can these face masks be so real that many around you wear them today & you do NOT know? Can our leaders have on masks in front of you and you cannot tell? Very sick so need masks? What's real? (substack.com)

At this stage I do not know what to believe…

anymore…

after understanding Operation Northwoods, and that DoD, US government was intent save for POTUS KENNEDY, TO KILL innocent Americans and Cubans, well, then, I can accept anything….ANYTHING is possible.

what say you?

?????