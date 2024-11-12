IMO, we need urgently the proper studies, to prove effectiveness and safety of any and all vaccines...all...today, we do not know. and I have to say likely many, most are ineffective and dangerous if
the right studies are performed...proper methodology...only then we will know, today we do not and is it time to stop all? what say you? do we stop all? replace with what? do we need anything else?
not a trick question, lets debate for the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine showed us what frauds in pharma can do.
Do we face pathogen and environment with our God given innate immune system and natural acquired immune systems? ONLY? With proper diets, sleep, health etc.? Do we need vaccines? Do we move to shutter the entire vaccine industry? I mean if we do not want biological weapons research etc., then there really may be no need for vaccines to prevent blowback??
Let us debate this.
Let us debate. Let us talk, scientist, doctor, lay, does not matter for the public is even more informed and critical thinkers.
Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA gene-based vaccines MUST be stopped as they have proven ineffective & deadly in OWS, but it is the ENTIRE pharma vaccine complex that needs REVAMPING
I think if they did actual truthful studies, they would find that all vaccines are bioweapons...some are just more effective at harm than others. Safe for the manufacturers, effective for the herd cullers.
Big crooked Pharma industry rejects any comparative studies between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The vaccine industry would collapse overnight. Natural prevention , foods all species, including humans is the only road to health. The Wellness Company is one of the roads to health.