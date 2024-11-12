not a trick question, lets debate for the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine showed us what frauds in pharma can do.

Do we face pathogen and environment with our God given innate immune system and natural acquired immune systems? ONLY? With proper diets, sleep, health etc.? Do we need vaccines? Do we move to shutter the entire vaccine industry? I mean if we do not want biological weapons research etc., then there really may be no need for vaccines to prevent blowback??

Let us debate this.

Let us debate. Let us talk, scientist, doctor, lay, does not matter for the public is even more informed and critical thinkers.

Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA gene-based vaccines MUST be stopped as they have proven ineffective & deadly in OWS, but it is the ENTIRE pharma vaccine complex that needs REVAMPING