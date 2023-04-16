In 54%, yes, that's right, cardiac abnormalities were detected among 81 (54%) of 151 patients with follow-up cardiac MRI when Kracalik et al. looked at outcomes at least 90 days since onset of
‘Most patients were admitted to hospital after an initial diagnosis of myocarditis (484 [93%] of 519 patients).’
‘In the ten patients with abnormal ambulatory rhythm monitoring results, we found eight (80%) had atrial, supraventricular, or ventricular arrhythmia, three (30%) had a conduction delay or block, and five (50%) had frequent atrial or ventricular ectopy. Of these 10 patients, three (30%) had evidence of late gadolinium enhancement on follow-up cardiac MRI; of the three with evidence of late gadolinium enhancement, two (67%) had evidence of an atrial, supraventricular, or ventricular arrhythmia. Among the 151 patients who had cardiac MRIs during outpatient follow-up, 81 (54%) patients had one or more abnormalities. Abnormal cardiac MRI findings included the presence of late gadolinium enhancement (71 [47%] patients), inflammation or oedema (22 [15%] patients), or wall motion abnormalities (six [4%] patients; figure 3, appendix 1 p 9).’
Late gadolinium enhancement signals myocardial scarring (scar tissue, fibrosis); scarring on the heart’s myocardium (muscle).
In the Thai study below by Mansanguan et al., of n=301 students who got the Pfizer injection, 29% evidenced cardiac symptoms, including myocarditis.
DrPaul! We need a path out of this Covid mess now! We know the great harm it has caused and we can’t take it anymore ! We are going down the the path to extermination if we continue to believe we can improve on God’s design by manipulating the blue print of life that is embedded in our cells! Stop the injections NOW! Save our children!
When it is your family member or child that dies too young, you'll find out NO ONE wants to talk about it. The medical examiner will ignore the heart damage and refuse to answer direct questions. It is evil and insideous what the monsters have done.