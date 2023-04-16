Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Apr 16, 2023

DrPaul! We need a path out of this Covid mess now! We know the great harm it has caused and we can’t take it anymore ! We are going down the the path to extermination if we continue to believe we can improve on God’s design by manipulating the blue print of life that is embedded in our cells! Stop the injections NOW! Save our children!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
NMM's avatar
NMM
Apr 16, 2023

When it is your family member or child that dies too young, you'll find out NO ONE wants to talk about it. The medical examiner will ignore the heart damage and refuse to answer direct questions. It is evil and insideous what the monsters have done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture