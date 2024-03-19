In a recent substack titled "Cui Bono? What if?" so in essence, who benefits? The key issue I remind you is this (go back and read it), they tried to sell to you that COVID virus emerged all over the
world at same time, same COVID, SARS-CoV-2...& all mutating at the same time in the same manner; that CANNOT happen; RNA virus replication is too unstable with multiple mutants; multiple release? Yes!
Cui bona? What if? was there really a coronavirus, a COVID virus here? What really was released (intent or not, one release or multiple release clones??) that caused the serious respiratory symptoms (substack.com)
COVID could not spread all over the world at the same time as they told us March 2020…impossible…no respiratory mRNA virus can do that. ever.
Couey is more plausible each day. They try to make him seem inept, insane or out to lunch, he is actually smarter than them all. And more character and honesty. We are in a COVID space with pure scum, the Freedom Fighters (some) are scum, the media, legacy and the Freedom Fighter media, money whore scum. Do not trust these people, these ‘medical doctors’ to clean the shit out of your doghouse. These people I met in COVID will sell their mother for the right price, to them, even 2$.
Yes, Couey is worth supporting. Anyone who can and has some patience will see how he thinks. It may take a bit to catch up given his style of teaching. He’s like a fly jumping off the back of a monster before being swatted. He’s not nearly as crass as Dr Paul, but you can tell, like Yeadon, Couey means it to his soul. Just like me, I say the children and grandchildren are in the crosshairs. We have a lot to lose if we don’t pay attention. There’s a reason he has been kicked to the curb. I hope some individuals with cahoneys will pay if forward.
I had been told that yesterday evening people would be handing out the 'LIGHT PAPER' and using a projector to show facts and figures etc on the wall !?
On my way to meet friends I decided to cycle the way which would take me to where the people were to be and sure enough there were 4 of them there and 3 were handing out papers and leaflets etc! 4th person was working the projector!
I decided to stop and observe!? Over a year ago I saw people trying to hand out the paper and it was a struggle and when a person did take one it went in first bin!? Last night a lot more people were taking them and I saw a person even asking for one!?
The videos they were showing were clips of JOHN WATT----ANDREW BRIDGEN----WHO----WEF---- etc and I am sure they must have touched on the LGBTQ as I saw two young ladies of about 17 watching so I went and asked them what they thought----they said at school if a teacher tried to speak about such things they walked out and they did not trust what was going on in world with politicians etc!?-------I spoke to one young man and he said that he trusted every thing that was being said and took one jab but since then his health has deteriorated and has been to hospital etc but they can find nothing wrong so now he is thinking---the JAB! -------Another young man told me he was at school in 2020 when it all kicked off and he and his family were going along with it but when they were pushing lock downs and then the jabs, and world wide more so his mother started doing research into it and she changed her and the family thinking. No POISON JABS FOR THEM! The young lad got a hard time at school from teachers and so called friends but stuck to his guns and next year is off to UNi to study history. He was a rather big fit looking young fella so now I do not think his so called 'BULLY' friends shall say much!? We shook hands and parted!
The small group do the same in Glasgow on Thursdays and Edinburgh, Mondays. So it was good to see and hear what was going on and the public even if in small numbers being more 'nosey' rather than being aggressive like the days of the protests etc! When I got to where I was going the people asked me where I had been and I told them and one young American asked if I could get him one of the papers!?
The photograph attached shows both sides of the small leaflets that were being handed out and the heading of a letter that they are posting!? Not sure where to etc!?
It was good to see and hear what was going on and also to see that some of the sheep or putrid mutton are wakening up. On a personal note I shall never forgive the SATANIC EVIL ones that were complicit in all of the EVIL and that being MSM/NHS/POLICE/ROYALS/CIVIL SERVANTS/POLITICIANS/COUNCILS/SO CALLED FRIENDS/FAMILY etc as history shows that they would do the same again!? EVIL RUNS THROUGH THEIR VIENS!
Roy R M McIntosh.