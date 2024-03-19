Cui bona? What if? was there really a coronavirus, a COVID virus here? What really was released (intent or not, one release or multiple release clones??) that caused the serious respiratory symptoms (substack.com)

COVID could not spread all over the world at the same time as they told us March 2020…impossible…no respiratory mRNA virus can do that. ever.

Couey is more plausible each day. They try to make him seem inept, insane or out to lunch, he is actually smarter than them all. And more character and honesty. We are in a COVID space with pure scum, the Freedom Fighters (some) are scum, the media, legacy and the Freedom Fighter media, money whore scum. Do not trust these people, these ‘medical doctors’ to clean the shit out of your doghouse. These people I met in COVID will sell their mother for the right price, to them, even 2$.