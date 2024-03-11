This was never a pandemic, we know this. There was never a PANDEMIC, this was all a fraud! It was never new or ‘novel’ and the Diamond Princess pleasure cruise ship, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle etc. told us this (infectiousness and lethality was so very low) (see the low level of infection and death in a closed ecosystem during the early virulent legacy Wuhan COVID strain). Rather, this was a PCR manufactured fraud. A false-positive fraud. But is it bigger than that? That the lie is even bigger, deeper, initiated from way back? Implications are mind boggling.

Was there really a coronavirus, other than we had flu circulating? Was flu called COVID? Did we have a heavier burden of flu in 2020? I do believe that something was released into the populations globally but NOT what we were told.

I do think there was NO pandemic. Zero. I do think many dark evil players (the unseen hand) jumped onto this to advance their agendas, one was the topple of a sitting POTUS. I do think that a PCR process was used to detect something that ‘they’ released, and it was circulating for several years prior (not novel), something of a military application, a battlefield weapon, not yet ready for primetime, but got lose. I think no case definition was ever devised (to be on the lookout for it) for it operated low-level, benign, taking lives but not much, only high-risk elderly, as it should for no doubt this caused respiratory ILI.

I do think they used ‘false-positive’ over-amplified (beyond 24 cycles) RT-PCR process to create a pandemic out of fear and lies, to detect something that was always there, that there was no asymptomatic transmission. I do think no one would have noticed anything had we done nothing. The excess-mortality (all-cause mortality) data tells us this. The only appreciable blip comes post COVID mRNA vaccine roll-out and each boost.

What if?

That it was a lie as to recurrent infection pre-omicron era. That baseline risk and age predicted your prognosis and that carte blanche COVID policies were never going to work. That we killed with the NPIs lockdowns etc. I believe that had we done NOTHING, had there been no lockdowns, no school closures, no business closures, no shielding policies, that we would have lost far fewer people. It is what we did with isolation, sedatives (propofol, midazolam, morphine, lorazepam etc.), malnourishment, dehydration, dislocation of our elderly into isolated hospital settings, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics, deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir (failed EBOLA drug), and the deadly ventilator. That we shifted the burden of illness (morbidity and mortality) from the affluent and lap-top cafe latte class ‘remote work’ class to the poorer disadvantaged in societies. Illness was shifted to the poor (women and children, often marginalized) from the rich with lockdowns.

We know of no situation where a respiratory pathogen etc. can emerge all across the world all at once…this cannot happen. That all of the strains are similar genetically? Like in COVID? Can’t happen. The genetic material to be the same? No. The only way is if pathogen or entity (whatever it was) was planted at roughly the same time across the world. In multiple locations. So, was something deployed as MULTIPLE point source releases? Infectious clones? Couey???

What if this is really about depopulation? In some manner? Seems so.

All my biological weapons expertise, bioterrorism expertise (Johns Hopkins work) tells me this is a biological weapon. That was released multiple source release. Binary bioweapon, first phase set in place now. Could this be?

Could it be man-made? Man-made for deep dark malfeasant motives. Something deadly, as we see. What if it is meant to operate as a slow-kill bioweapon, kill slowly, unfold slowly? We will learn. What if the mRNA vaccine is part of the project, that it augments the released entity. What if the vaccine is the virus?

Cui bono?

What if even early treatment (ET) was a fraud? Too. Would we discover that too? I do not know. One day? Like how the face masks were and are a complete fraud, never and cannot work. Are toxic to children. Like how lockdowns never ever worked. Just killed. That maybe only the antibiotics was the potent aspect of ET? What if? Good God. That people would have recovered on their own? That natural exposure immunity got you through, your own immunity, your own constitution, your own bodies. So had you done nothing you would have been ok??? Provocative you say? Well, we know of people who were on early treatment and got COVID and got sick, used it as devised yet got very sick…many who took it and got well yet were they going to get well ordinarily? Was there a placebo effect? What is it about ET that worked? Was it really only beneficial for elderly high-risk persons, ONLY (disturbing viral replication RNA dependent, RNA polymerase enzyme etc. etc.) sick people who were high-risk? And for the early initial legacy Wuhan strain? That it never really works for general population low-risk persons…and for a long time was abused.

Cui bono?

Is that what I am asking? Am I crazy? To go there? I could be killed for this. Literally. Big money on tap for that. Like vaccine. Do you know when Malone goes on media and attacks someone, when he writes about me as example, that I take death threats? Do you know I can be killed when Malone writes about me? So I need to be careful and be cautious about my security. At times it costs me $ as I need to literally hire security based on what Malone writes. He has whacko nutjob followers. Some at least, they love his mRNA technology jab, love it…its funny and bizarre, he is trying to run away from it while they want to attack you for the dangers of it. COVID has revealed nutjobs around us.

What if people like McCullough, the towering leader he is, the benevolence, Risch, these types, what if they were badly misled? Seeking to do good….What if people who tout the benefits of ET are themselves being misled? Were misled. That they want it to work and wanted it to, but it never did.

What if the pandemic was a complete 100% fraud, never happened? We were just fed horse shit lies…what if? and people grasped at things, actions in the hopes it helps but never did. They meant well and what if this blinded people. That they stopped being objective.

Cui bono?

Did money do that?

That the entire response was wrong, ineffective, failure. Not needed.

So what if? Down to the over-cycled PCR process was used to manufacture a fake pandemic, out if lies of asymptomatic transmission? all of it…that they used PCR to detect something they released prior, years prior, and was always there…maybe waiting for the right POTUS to come along to unfold the deeper plan? What if a deep dark plan was put ‘‘onto’’ Trump and he thought it was real? Down to vaccine…

what if they all knew. what if certain agencies knew and did this? what if this was not even to topple Trump as some of us argued, but that Trump was part of the plan, not part of the cabal and malfeasance, but in choosing him, unknown to him, to achieve their aim? What if Trump was the only person they could have misled the way they did to go along and approve their deeds? again, trusting as he did, thinking it was all legit, yet being misled to help them set upon us the greatest devastating destructive action in history, between the lockdowns and the deadly useless not needed mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel (Pfizer, Moderna) vaccine? What if Bourla, Bancel, Malone et al. knew of the plan? In some manner. What if they are all part of the plan? In some way or the other? Their silence. Was it bought? Do we even need cash money $ to pay for things today? Are there other ways to incentivize? I don’t know, do you? Today many of us work as investigative reporters even to help get answers. We have some very serious questions we just cannot get answers to as these people are silent and no one is questions them. The Freedom Movement media has their heads up these people assess for donor money and shit fluff bullshit interviews.

What if?

Cui bono?

What if many we idolize or look up to in the Freedom Movement, doctors, scientists, are really part of the sick evil plan or some plan, some knowingly, yet some not knowing? That they are part of historical malfeasance. And they do not know, but go along, thinking they are doing good?

Yes, what if they created something in the lab (s) that looks like a virus or operates that way e.g. aerosolized, yet is NOT a virus. Yes, an entity, but more sinister than a virus. Man-made for deep dark malfeasant motives. Something deadly, as we see. What if it is meant to operate as a slow-kill bioweapon, kill slowly, unfold slowly? We will learn. What if the mRNA vaccine is part of the project, that it augments the released entity. What if the vaccine is the virus?