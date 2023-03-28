Is it that these doctors saw no red flags or just don't know what they are doing or NOT looking in certain places? Did they check for myocarditis? "Doctors didn't see 'any red flags' in a 35 year-old
man's intense chest pain. He later collapsed from a cardiac arrest while playing hockey." What do you think? Could this be due to COVID vaccine? Please comment.
A 35-year-old Cleveland resident collapsed from cardiac arrest at a pick-up hockey game in January, TODAY reported.
Doctors didn't see 'red flags' in his intense chest pain when he got checked out prior to the game.
Three medical professionals who were also playing hockey performed CPR to save the man's life.
SOURCE:
https://ca.style.yahoo.com/doctors-didnt-see-red-flags-185712583.html
The clot shot doing its job. For the vast majority of us there are not doctors there that can save you. The more shots you take the great the chance of dying is.
It’s everywhere! I cannot fathom why this is happening being in the medical field myself! The only logical explanation I can come up with is these providers truly do know it is adverse effects from the vaccine and are afraid of losing their license! They probably have protocols they HAVE to follow for chest pain now. And most routine tests are coming back negative or the troponin levels are elevated at admission and return to normal levels so they are discharged. Our healthcare system is destroyed and not sure how we will ever recover the science or trust in the providers again.