What you are saying is WRONG! on LOCKDOWNS and on mRNA vaccines…they both killed Americans…I cannot believe you would say this POTUS Trump, it is shocking to me! Please stop this now! Let us have the proper open truthful discussion, I support you but this is disgusting now…all of you, Biden, all of you saying the vaccine worked and now for cancer? Where is the evidence on cancer? The damn vaccine actually causes cancer!!

Let me be clear POTUS TRUMP, the mRNA vaccine never worked, has been ineffective, and deadly.

Igo Chudov is correct…this exchange here is shocking.