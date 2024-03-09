Is POTUS Trump being guided by handlers trying to destroy his re-election? I think so because this what Chudov says here showing this post by Trump is incredibly stunning! Trump is wrong, Biden is
wrong! No mRNA vacine by Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin etc. ever worked! no mRNA vaccine saved lives! POTUS Trump, you are WRONG! Mrna VACCINES killed! not taking 15 years development caused deaths!
What you are saying is WRONG! on LOCKDOWNS and on mRNA vaccines…they both killed Americans…I cannot believe you would say this POTUS Trump, it is shocking to me! Please stop this now! Let us have the proper open truthful discussion, I support you but this is disgusting now…all of you, Biden, all of you saying the vaccine worked and now for cancer? Where is the evidence on cancer? The damn vaccine actually causes cancer!!
Let me be clear POTUS TRUMP, the mRNA vaccine never worked, has been ineffective, and deadly.
Igo Chudov is correct…this exchange here is shocking.
Please please please please stop calling it a vaccine. It IS NOT! Language matters. Take control. Like Shasta. It is either a Counter Measure or a gene therapy or a jab or an investigative product or a bioweapon or a medical intervention. One thing it IS NOT is a vaccine. Please stop calling it that. You just realize we have to be win at every turn. It IS NOT A VACCINE. Adjust your language. Please.
Dr Alexander - has ANYONE from the Medical Freedom Movement ever reached out to Trump,
Trump Jr. Lara Trump or Vivek, (who is probably stumping for him)... to show him the proof of the vaccine harms? and advise him on how to turn this around? SURELY if he knew the truth he would not be saying this. I can understand if he knew the truth he would feel terrible but know that the left would use it against him. I have been thinking he would not comment on any of it and then clean house once he got elected. But now this! Not good!!! The medical freedom community needs to reach out to him personally, not just bitch on podcasts. I don't trust RFK jr on climate and big gov't either.