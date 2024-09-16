cannot assimilate to our culture and norms. Let us not bullshit anymore….these people must go, they do not belong in USA…many are criminals sent here….most bring nothing….come to bring nothing…come to rape and take…these are not the legal immigrants who came and do it legally and work hard and pay tax…and yes many from Latino nations but not these under Obama and Biden and Harris….this is a crime…what Obama and Mayorkas and Harris have done, it is destroying USA….they brought people who are raping and killing American women and girls…our daughters.

We need to get America to morning again! Harris, Biden, Obama, Mayorkas et al. have destroyed USA. Our borders are open, and Americans are being raped and killed, economy is a mess and not robust as it was under Trump, world is in turmoil and pivoting to wars (4) and there is no security and safety on our streets.

And yes, Trump is right, 100%, these are Marxists islamists, terrorists among them, these beasts are coming from insane asylums, jails, these are hardened criminals…eating our chickens, ducks, cats, dogs…do you know who you are dealing with? Ask Venezuelans who will talk, I know many, many in the islands who came in as illegals too, the damn cemeteries are empty in Venezuela, they have dug up bodies and eaten them.

They will eat you…

We give these people too much money and free handouts on the back of the American taxpayer, much more than the struggling American gets and makes and what do you expect? They stick with similar and thus amp up on coke and serious drugs and get so drugged out, they cannot even work a simple cash register…they do not want to work…it’s all bullshit…He/she does not have to work for it, gets it free, housing, stamps, pure wads of cash, clothing, phones, flatscreens, rent etc. paid for by the US taxpayer….and they turn around and do what? Shit on our streets, I watched them in NY, masturbate in front of you, I saw in NY, rape you, stab you, kill you…steal our stuff…these people must be sent back…POTUS Trump MUST seal the Southern border and with Canada for a ‘season’ and deport every one of the 50 million, man, woman, child…I do not care if you show me a US passport, get to fuck out and go stand in an embassy or consulate, if you came illegally yet got legal papers, go back and start there, you will be let in but get to fuck out! First.

It is a hard line, but we must. And we must militarize the US border with armed military, national guard and any illegal who ever again puts a hand on a border agent must be shot dead! There.

We must show them that we are a nation of laws. If the millions Biden and Harris have brought in are left to remain, and not removed, USA is done! We will lose Texas and Arizona and even Florida. Be warned.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Firstly, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)