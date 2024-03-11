he has to admit he was lied to, badly misled, deceived and he will do all to flesh them out and punish them BIGLY using levers of government, he cannot praise the mRNA Malone Bourla vaccine as he does, he must say it has to stop, the mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin Kariko et al. technology based vaccine must stop and never put back on market, all research on gain-of-function must stop and any research on mRNA must involve the complete public on the ethics and whether they want this……not because you BIG pharma crooks, thieves, devils, fecal matter people bring something to make money means we are to accept it….even as simple as ‘it is not as safe as I thought’…he Trump must say this for there is no one alive today who does NOT know someone harmed by the deadly vaccine; he keeps talking about it as if it were a success but even the bread and butter ‘fly over’ country hard-working man and woman on the street knows that bullshit.

Come on POTUS Trump, stop saying it worked. No lockdown or mRNA vaccine, no mRNA vaccine saved one life! There is no research anywhere to show this. Yet we do not need studies, we have real life.

People need to know what will be done differently now.

It is simple, the lockdowns and OWS vaccine were failures, did not work and harmed. People want honesty. They can even forgive or work with that. Yes, 45 was deceived and was overcome by the forces of the deepstate.

Issue to me is that as imperfect and flawed as Trump is and was (alike most of us if not all), what do we have? A decision to make November 2024 based on one person who made mistakes but in January 2020 was unstoppable and even you haters wanted him as POTUS in November 2020, someone who loves nation, flag, borders, police, his military, constitution, his peoples, helped blacks and poorer Americans more than Obama and all prior POTUS combined, versus another man who is in dementia, senile, corrupt to the core, with reports of questionable behaviors, and working fully against America. His administration. Every action the Biden administration takes alike when Obama had power, was and is against America.

So to me the decision is a moot one, we go full MAGA under 45. Best we got. We work with him.

I supported 45 and still again, and I support Trump as our only option (will campaign for him and vote for him) among the misfits who are vying for the prize. Show me someone as capable plus one extra box checked and I will vote for them, even a leftist democrat. Puke they might be. Must check the key boxes and verified. Not no ‘just come’. It is who do we have to choose among and who is best. Trump has the capacity to get in there and fuck it all up once and for all and burn it down the way he should have term 1. He has to now do what he did not do first term and Rambo mandingo DC, shut down many alphabets, fire 1000 top down across all agencies, and move all agencies from present locations to the most difficult logistics in America. Make life hard for those DC bitches.

But he cannot say the vaccine worked, Mr. President, stop it, it did not! He has to commit to reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT (jail Azar) and set up victim compensation funds for the COVID fraud (lockdown lunacy) and the mNRA vaccine, and commit to jailing all who did wrong in COVID and the vaccine. All who costed lives. With court judgements. Judges, juries. We hang all wrongdoers as per judges. And all you sick sycophants lining up for appointee and government jobs wanting to cup his balls, yes, we see you, stop now, we have a nation to save, we have wrongs to fix, gone are the days of usual crooked politics…we need real honest America loving people up in DC who will do the right thing for the people. I will not stop and I will work to fuck you up, expose you beasts, all of you who come around this time.

No lining up for plum jobs, no patronage, America is in trouble, Biden has flooded her with 10 million killer illegals on the back of what Obama did with his Tashfeens, and counting would be rapists, murderers, jihadists who are coming and are here to rape and kill Americans. We need to get them out. We need the right person. Show me who can possibly do it other than Trump, they got my vote. Crude and imperfect and mistake laden as he is, he is the best option. So, take your heads out of your asses, put on your big boy drawers and panties, slow down on the vapors and pearl clutching, and get up…find us someone better than 45 or get behind him…we have a nation to save. Get behind him. We will this time hold his feet to the fire.