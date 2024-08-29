of it, no silence…I see silence creeping in…we can see it and hear it…almost like a game…yes I said ‘game’…

oh it’s election time and that may spoil things.

bullocks to those who say that. the time is now!

we can well fit COVID into the breach of the borders by illegals and the drive to seal the border and mass deport (a must), the devastating cost of living, high inflation, poor economy, ending the Russia-Ukraine war and giving no more fucking US taxpayer money to the pump wearing cross dressing freak Zelensky…driving for a peaceful settlement HAMAS Israel and getting the hostages released etc. Yes, all of those things can be debated as we also debate the fraud of COVID.

No bullshit about it is too sensitive now and too hot a topic as the election is so tight.

I will share my RNC experience next.

It is time; the COVID mRNA vaccine is a poison, a bioweapon, a likely binary bioweapon. All involved IMP knew it could not work and knew it was not safety tested and knew lots yet kept silent. Courts must be their next stop and jail if shown guilty or the gallows. If it is shown their actions linked to all aspects of the COVID vaccine, caused deaths. They must be put to death. No matter who they are. Even if you ‘like’ them. Or they are your ‘friends’. We seek justice, accountability, and real punishment.

It is way past time POTUS Trump, leadership is sought by you on this now. You are the one to take us out of this. Your words, your actions. I gave you suggestions already e.g. stopping and reversal of liability protection under PREP Act, retroactive, a victim compensation fund for those harmed by COVID lockdowns and the Malone Bourla vaccine, a whistle blow protection avenue for doctors and scientists to come forward, disbanding VAERS (CDC’s system) for a proper acute vaccine injury surveillance system etc. RNC was devastating not including any mention of COVID, the harms of the lockdowns we are still experiencing or the deadly vaccine.

The conversation is needed now! Elections do not bar this. I am not cupping or washing balls…

POTUS Trump, let me tell you what those cupping balls will not for they want something from you…OWS was a pure failure, the lockdowns were a pure failure, and the Malone Bancel Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine was a pure failure. None of it worked on top of the COVID pandemic being NOT a pandemic. a PCR manufactured (lie of asymptomatic transmission) fraud. Had we done NOTHING, NOTHING, just properly protect our high risk vulnerable e.g. our elderly in private homes, nursing homes, old aged homes etc., most who died across the last 4 years would be alive today for it is the policies and medical response, the abuse of them, the devastating medical response and how people were abused with isolation, denial of antibiotics, dehydration, DNR orders, pumped with toxic drugs, sedatives, Remdesivir, the deadly ventilator, the deadly COVID ‘protocol’, using the over-cycled PCR ‘process’ that is and was 97% false-positive (being used again to create a fake monkeypox/MPOX non-pandemic H5N1, N2, N8, H7N9 etc.), accounts for the vast majority of deaths. A fake DISEASE ‘X’. The denial of access to medical treatment from March 2020 as all beds were closed off as COVID ONLY beds, the collateral damage from the lockdowns itself also account for deaths. Yet it is the vaccine and the medical treatment that represent the vast majority of the death pie.

I worked for you POTUS Trump, I stood inside with Scott Atlas, folk like Peter Navarro etc., we were like animals inside banging away at the administrative deepstate as they conspired and undercut you during 2020. I still support you 100%, MAGA! I think you are the only option and up to January 2020 you were on the way to Rushmore. It was that good. You are the ONLY option, but it is time now. No more silence and no more, please do not state that the OWS worked and was a success, that the lockdowns worked, and that the deadly Malone Bancel vaccine saved lives. You would be wrong to state that again and you would be misleading the public.

Nothing worked, nothing Sir, all failed in OWS, all lockdowns, school closures, shielding, mask mandates, business closures and mRNA vaccine FAILED. All. No evidence exists anywhere in the entire world that any of this worked, in fact, it harmed and killed. OWS harmed and killed, all of it. Not one life was saved, not one by any lockdown or mRNA vaccine! Whoever is telling you to state these things are lying to you, misleading you, and damaging your legacy and the unique position you have in healing the nation and getting accountability. We are here because of COVID. With stolen vote mischief, yes, some serious questions that remain and IMO still no proper election investigation, you were not re-elected because of the harms people endured due to the lockdowns and the evisceration of their freedoms. Yes, the latter has a role in the 2020 loss. I am telling you for it is a fact. During 2020. You may not like what I just stated as well as some of your huge MAGA, but again, I am not here to wash or cup balls.

MAGA! God speed POTUS Trump, it is time all of you people who seek leadership of USA, stood up and dealt with the complete sham of COVID and the Malone Bourla vaccine. No more silence. RFK Jr. cut his teeth and grew in fame due to his stance against OWS, the lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel vaccine. He knows of the harms of deaths of the Malone mRNA vaccine. We await his continued fight and stance against these. No silence Bobby Jr., no silence. You were one of our Pretorian vanguards and thus we expect you to remain so. Silence on OWS and the COVID mRNA vaccine will signal a problem. You are someone whose silence cannot be bought, we felt, and I like you. Respect you. We are friends. Time to speak up. There are lots of issues to talk about Bobby Jr. and you are a skilled communicator but your wheelhouse that got you here and the following in media is your stance against OWS and the lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine. No silence and huge praise for Ms. Nicole Shanahan recently for revealing she is brave and has stones more so than most of the COVID doctors and scientists even. Huge praise for wading deep into the waters of the fraud of COVID and OWS. Thank you for joining the MAGA movement Bobby Jr!

MAGA!

