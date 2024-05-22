It is time, it is well past time that the colored black American, man and woman WALK AWAY completely from the DEMOCRAT plantation, that slave plantation for it has done nothing but DESTRUCTION; Trump
or anyone like Trump; I am serious...Trump is our only option to TRY to fix some wrongs and I feel he deserves a 2nd shot but he MUST deliver! if anyone checks the BOXES 45 does, we should take a look
But today, no one offers the hope and chance of Trump…
Trump is the closest to a thug we have and we need a thug now up in the WH to burn DC and all them frauds down! jail them all…
(100) Wait your turn Latino, wait your EFF in turn! Can't come up here in this beast and get to the front of the line because your skin fairer than mine, CAN'T! wait your fucking turn! I black man & woman (substack.com)
Amen….perfectly said!👍🙏👍let’s pray that happens for the sake of this country!❤️