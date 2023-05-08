It was always a lie! Jenny Craig, Weight Watchers, all lies, preyed on vulnerable women; these beasts knew there will always be weight REBOUND; only exercise, moderation, commonsense, NO DIET
sensible food, energy in must equal energy out! these beasts, money whores who made a crooked industry, knew women, anyone would regain the weight & more, you screw your basal metabolism dieting
Body will store water, figuratively when you engage in a life time of dieting, it was always a fraud. Once you diet, you screw your basal metabolism and then its failure after. I am no diet expert etc. no nutritionist.
Dr Alexander, please write about how effective intermittent and extended fasting is to reverse metabolic diseases. I've learned a lot from Dr Jason Fung in Toronto.
Wow, you all missed it. They are going under anyway. The best way to find how your body works in terms of diet, BECAUSE, we are all different, and have different needs. YOU CAN NOT CHANGE MY MIND. I WAS A PERSONAL TRAINER, nutritional coach for 15 years. NOT ONE “DIET/LIFESTYLE CHANGE” was the same. Everyone is different. Even me! Stop the bantering, please. Unless you truly understand someone else’s issues, mental and physical, as all works together, even spiritual, why don’t we leave this article alone.