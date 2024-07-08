Biden is in deep distress, I talk as someone who loathes and despises the democrat party of today and the damage they have done to USA and especially with the flooding of US with 20 million rapist killer stabber bomber 3rd world scum illegals, largely…some good in there but not because you ‘good’ means we take you into our nation ILLEGALLY…stay and fix your nation, your shit hole hell hole….do not come here to make USA your hell hole…for that’s what you do…while our people suffer, cannot afford to pay bills, vets on the streets, people losing all, yet you just arrive and get free medical, money, social security, housing, jobs, food, can vacate on our tax dime? Is this insane or what? Black Americans who are struggling and helped build America now back of the line to fair skin Latinos? How come?

I despise so much about them democrats and even RINOs and Republicans, for to me many and most are high-crime bandits, a cabal of thieves in DC, but I have to stand up against abuse of older people, I have to stand up against the abuse of Biden, for it is what goes on daily in our society especially beatings and torture of our parents and grand-parents in hospitals and aged homes…why is no one standing up for him in his family? And stopping this? In the White House? Are their crimes that bad that they will drive him to death if they have to so as to stay in power to cover things up?

Biden’s mind is gone, he is declining by the day, neurologically, he has dementia, he is in a senile state, non compos mentis (of unsound mind), has clear Parkinsons or stages of Alzheimer’s, and yet no one will admit it? He cannot even walk properly, you saw Jill Biden have to walk him off stage and he is getting to a place where he cannot walk at all…word is he cannot dress himself.

This is abuse, let us call it as it is, and why is it being allowed to continue and why is the nation being subjected to this? In a nation of 350 million, are you telling me that the democrats can find only Joe Biden to run for office? Is Biden the face of America? What is ‘best’ about America? He is old, elderly, stop this, stop it! Biden has lots to answer for and maybe it will be shown the last 4 years he made NO decisions, that USA was invaded at the highest levels and ‘other’ people were running America, that Biden was just the KEY to get them to put their hands on the levers of power to TRANSFORM it and destroy it…whatever, at this stage for now we have a nation to save and Biden is not it…you all know it. History will address what it needs to address, things will be righted, accountability will be had…via smarter other people, whose taks is for these particulars, not you or I…

but stop this insanity…stop the abuse…for whatever is left of his legacy and among his followers, he Biden should be allowed to surrender gracefully, with dignity, to time and move on now…we must always move to ensure our elderly have grace and dignity and respect and self-worth in those precious years…not subject to ridicule…this sends a catastrophic message to young people looking on….allow America to fix itself, to heal, give others a shot, step away now, this is damaging to America. Decisions must be made that are in the best interest of America!

its over! Go to minute 5.08 or so:

(100) This ENTIRE video but minute 5.10, watch Biden, CNN hid this, we did not see him walk OFF debate stage, SHARE! DEVASTATING, share wide, flood the airways it is DEVASTATING to Biden; the REAL truth (substack.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)