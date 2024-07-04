Biden has some level of Parkinson, some level of deep neurological decline, dementia, senility, he is not fit to be POTUS…my dying father did not walk this way….as you watch and listen, focus on minute 5.10 and also minute 1.08, what I want you to grasp now is that the media, the 2 debate interviewers stepped in instantly to save Biden…notice it now, watch for it, as soon as he falls silent etc. they rush in to call on Trump….they saved him there…minute 1.08…this video is catastrophic to Biden…

CNN did not want you to see what happens after the breaks and end, this was arranged, Trump should have not agreed to this…we needed to see ALL of Biden and Trump….but we got this, so share it….they hid more devastating clips from you…see minute 5.10 onwards. who do you know in your orbit walks like that and is handled that way? would you let them boil water? or dress themselves?

IMO Biden has advanced dementia and senile…I do not think he can literally dress himself. some people get to 100 years of age and show no memory or thinking flaws…strong…Biden is not aging well. it is ok…it’s a consequence of aging…and we do it gracefully…nothing to be ashamed of, or to ridicule but we can be outraged if you tell me this person is POTUS….if this was Trump, I would tell you 25th him and get him out…replace him….issue here is Biden must not hold power anyone, he cannot be POTUS for 7 more months, not even to hand over after the coming loss…America is at risk.

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092