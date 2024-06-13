chickens that would drive Darwinian natural selective pressure to select for sub-variants/clades with a 'competitive' 'fitness' advantage that would become enriched in the environment and thus become 'dominant'; so we are looking at a situation where there may be no virus (pathogen) to begin with or of any consequence (and as such just pure lies and crookedness are being fed to us to scare us to take mRNA vaccine), or there may be pathogen, and sub-optimal non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing vaccine in the midst of elevated infectious pressure will thus drive viral immune escape, both in chickens and humans, 'if' there was virus to begin with.

If there is/was no virus (and do not discount this) then they are creating fake pandemics out of NOTHING e.g. COVID that never was a pandemic and was created out of nothing. All based on the over-cycled PCR and the lies of asymptomatic transmission and equal risk of severe outcome despite differences in age and baseline risk (knowing illness etc. is typically amenable to risk stratification).

At the same time, they could be using sub-optimal vaccine with sub-optimal immune pressure (vaccine induced antibodies that are immature, not at maximal binding capacity etc.) in the midst of elevated infectious pressure (circulating pathogen) and creating mutant disasters and even more pathogenic strains. Immunology and vaccinology 101 tell us that the result MUST be viral immune escape and generation of mutants.

We could conceivably be:

1)not dealing with virus to begin with

2)releasing toxins, poisons that result in symptoms that mirror ILI, pulmonary respiratory like that mimic cold or flu…you thus think it is a virus or COVID or H5N1 etc.

3)and use a false positive PCR to denote you as POSITIVE when you are not; PCR is so very sensitive once set at elevated Ct thresholds e.g. beyond 30, that it will test anything as positive

4)and turn around and create a pandemic out of nothing

5)taking an ineffective and deadly mRNA vaccine that was not needed in the first place for we had nothing in the first place.

Can you imagine the con, the OPERATION can be gamed start to finish. That they can create something out of NOTHING. Maybe always did?

That you are told you have something that you do not have, as you are well, but they tell you that you are spreading it asymptomatically, and must lockdown, and take a vaccine (boosters) that is clearly ineffective and harmful. Never worked as were/are non-sterilizing and also cannot hit the respiratory compartment once delivered systemically (vaccinal antibodies circulate systemically and not at the nasal mucosal layer). Else why would you like Redfield be up to your 8th shot? If it was effective.

Do you understand the FRAUD we are living. And the very same fuckers who brought the fraud fake pandemic brought the fraud fake vaccines, all players intertwined somewhat and somehow. Interlocking.

We are thus creating a disaster, EITHER way. We are using PCR to manufacture fake pandemics and ending up causing major disaster.