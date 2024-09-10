There is no evidence, ZERO, NONE, clinical, scientific, medical, or otherwise, in the entire world that any COVID lockdown worked (in not one location, setting, anywhere), or school closure, business closures, mask mandate, or Malone mRNA vaccine to save one life, NONE! OWS Sir was a complete failure, a lie! I am sorry to say it this way, but this is the fact! OWS was a complete total FAILURE and DISASTER!

I challenge any doctor, scientist, any CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID, Health Canada, PHAC, SAGE UK, anyone in the entire world, to debate me on this. Bring any data or evidence you may have. I am willing, name place and time.

I am asking you again Mr. President, POTUS Trump, to not state that OWS, the COVID lockdowns, the school closures, the mask mandates, any of it, or the Malone et al. mRNA gene-based vaccines were successful and saved lives! OWS and the Malone mRNA vaccine was never successful in saving not ONE life!

There is ABSOLUTELY no medical, clinical, or scientific evidence to support this. And the American people need honesty now! They beg to heal! Plead!

Even Bobby Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) who has now thrown in his support of your re-election has spent the last 4 to 5 years screaming about and AGAINST this and railing against the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) in it’s entirety and the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine as to deadliness. I have huge respect for Bobby Kennedy Jr. Good man! Kennedy Jr.’s disdain, derision, and outright war against the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine spoke for itself and underscored Kennedy Jr.’s appreciation of the harms such a vaccine brought to the vaccinee. I grew to respect him deeply for this clarity.

And so, Mr. President, it is time you too stood up and come clean, you know the lockdowns did not work and it hurt us, people died, committed suicide, children ended their lives due to school closures, you know the vaccine has hurt millions, I know you know, and so you got to stand up NOW Sir, the nation wants to heal! They need your leadership. I seek no job, I seek nothing other than ‘right’ and justice and to make Americans ‘whole’ again, and so I am not one of those begging for a job, groveling.

This is about what you must do! This is about doing the right thing!

OWS worked to shift near 5$ trillion USD from the poor and middle class to the rich and made them richer, while the lockdowns as part of OWS shifted the burden of morbidity and mortality to the poor who could least afford to shield.

It is time! You are a great man, IMO, and IMO should have had a spot on RUSHMORE in January 2020 but then they brought the fake fraud PCR-manufactured COVID non-pandemic. We never had a pandemic Sir! All of it was a lie and you were lied to, defrauded, misled, deceived. All of COVID was a lie Sir, and had we done NOTHING, in response to whatever this was (a virus, a poison, a toxin etc. provoking respiratory ILI pulmonary cytokine inflamed lungs symptoms), had we done nothing other than strongly double and triple down protect our high-risk vulnerable peoples, we would have lost little. What we did in response is what killed most people, 99% died in terms of the isolation, imposed fear, abuse, toxic polydrugs, the sedation (midazolam, propofol, fentanyl, diamorphine etc.), the deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, the ventilator (VAP etc.) etc. It is the medical response that killed most, via what is known as the COVID ‘death protocol’.

It is time Sir to stand up and close this sordid chapter by coming clean and admitting that it was all a failure, and it was wrong! You were not wrong, you were misguided and deceived for agendas and people died, many people died! Please stand up! All lockdowns, school closures, business closures, mask mandates worked to harm and kill. Nothing about OWS was successful!

There is no evidence, ZERO, NONE, in the entire world that any COVID lockdown worked, or school closure, business closures, mask mandate, or Malone mRNA vaccine to save one life, NONE! OWS Sir was a complete failure, a lie! I am sorry to say it this way, but this is the fact!

With this, I call on Robert Kennedy Jr. (Bobby Jr.) who has now supported you to not remain silent for we see there is recent silence in the extent to which he prior railed against OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine prior. Some are whispering that he is silent because this is part of some arrangement to be part of the campaign. I do not know nor care to know. What I do need to know as do millions of your supporters is if Bobby Kennedy Jr. will be allowed to speak in the open, clear, explicit, transparent manner he prior did as to OWS and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine? He has not since joining onto the MAGA train. We grasp the statements on making Americans healthy etc. and we love that. But he, RFK Jr. got to where he is based on his antagonism and aversion to OWS and the lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

Stand up, Bobby Jr. We love you, stand up! Huge love!

It is incredibly important that this be the case (he be NOT silenced) for if there is silence, if this is the effect of partaking in the campaign then this is flat wrong! 100% wrong! We understand medical freedom and all that freedom talk etc. We ‘get’ that. We have been fighting for that. Americans deserve better than that and it would be a terrible betrayal if at this critical time, there is OWS and mRNA vaccine silence.

Let me close by again stating I feel you are our best and ONLY option today for the next 4 years. The Biden-Obama-Harris communist islamist regime has destroyed our borders, destroyed our economy, and destroyed our foreign policy and has now ransacked the entire world whereby we are directly in, or on the precipice of 4 wars. It's time to stand up AGAINST the fraud OWS, deadly lockdowns & deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine! People, both sides will rally to you Sir! You were misled, call them out, name them, tell us all, we will defend you and protect you! It is time you gave us clarity so that we know who to prosecute.

MAGA!

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)