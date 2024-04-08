J6 patriots still rot in jail yet the El Paso judge on orders from Biden & Obama, just released the 100 feral banal medieval beast illegals who physically attacked our uniformed border agents
Law & order continue to crumble every day under the Biden regime, with latest manifestation coming in the form of illegal aliens being RELEASED into the country despite attacking National Guardsmen
Beyond the Headlines: Border INSANITY: Judge Releases VIOLENT Illegal Aliens Into Country | The Gateway Pundit | by Beyond The Headlines
This is so disgusting and a sad commentary on the state of the union. Free the J6 now!
Maybe put signs along the border in Spanish and a variety of foreign languages (ex. Chinese, Arabic, Farsi) warning trespassers will be shot on sight?
A loudspeaker recording could provide the same warnings.