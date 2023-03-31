Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Mar 31, 2023

I do luv your site u realized your the only COVID poster that doesn't have a pay4view paywall? Telling

Mar 31, 2023

Great. No significant increase in cardiac events as compared to monovalent shot. Wait. But the monovalent shot has significantly increased risks for cardiac events vs no injection. Nothing to see here then and basically if you were dumb enough to get the monovalent one, you might as well get the bivalent booster! I'm only kidding of course since even that number shown in the tables does not include subclinical myocarditis. Does not include symptomatic myocarditis but mild to the point where the chest discomfort was ignored and people (who went ahead and got the bivalent, so we know they're NOT going to admit they notice any symptoms) would not have presented for hospital care or MD appointment.

