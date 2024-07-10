Biden has serious neurological decline, Parkinsons etc. yet Tapper sat there and came out talking about the verbal catastrophe but failed to tell us what you saw Jake? Biden’s clear physical incapacity. Only when the video came out we saw minute 5.08? CNN did not put it out, it was leaked out. How could you even think Biden is making a decision about anything? Biden has not been leading USA for 4 years and this is very catastrophic for now we know how come all those deadly policies against America and American people e.g. flooding USA borders with rapists and murderers and jihadists and islamists happened…there are subversive evil people hollowing out USA from the inside and you think it is Biden? Biden is the tool, the key…that is all.

Tapper and Bash should be fired and never allowed near a media station again…

Trump must make this a priority…a special investigative group…

Minute 5.08:

We are stunned because it is clearer by the day that other UNELECTED people are running America, NOT Biden…people who showed they have a nefarious intent and seek to destroy USA…Biden does not know what the fuck they are doing or did do…he cannot after the debate…you know now for sure Biden is not in command of anything and others are running the USA….destroying it….with Obama no doubt

(100) RACIST Joe now? & why are we stunned post Trump-Biden debate? Because Trump rag-dolled Biden who is non compos mentis (of no sound mind), lacks mental fitness to be POTUS one more day! video FLOTUS (substack.com)

