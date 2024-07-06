Seems so to me that Biden rejected and deliberately overlooked this black supporter woman….but wait, his camp will say we ‘misunderstood’? Put a pin in it for a moment, will get back to this staggering video.

The reality is that people who are UNELECTED are running America and this is a treason, this must be examined and the people OUTED and they must be punished including once courts rule, up to execution…they are engaging in devastating policies that is harming and has harmed USA…we need to know who…

Trump must make this a priority…a special investigative group…

Minute 5.08:

We are stunned because it is clearer by the day that other UNELECTED people are running America, NOT Biden…people who showed they have a nefarious intent and seek to destroy USA…Biden does not know what the fuck they are doing or did do…he cannot after the debate…you know now for sure Biden is not in command of anything and others are running the USA….destroying it….with Obama no doubt…hate him too if you wish, your choice, but he is running….he does not know if he is a boy or girl now saying he is a black woman…did you read that shit?

These unelected people, they have flooded the US border with 20 million that is full of rapists and killers who are now raping and killing our women and daughters (I plead, teach your daughters about the 2nd and how to use legal guns and to use them when life is imminently threatened and how to kill the medieval 6th century Islamic Middle Eastern and North Africa and Latino barbarian, beast, the ones coming in the Southern border due to Obama and Biden (well those doing this as Biden’s mind is gone))…so we must find out who they are who have been making Biden’s decisions (as per article below) and hang them…this is treason, they were unelected…how is this happening? under whose and which authority? I need to see this in the constitution…Trump has to investigate with a one month turn around and make a legal example of them with stiff punishment…hang them for what they have done breaching our borders is monstrous and our women are in danger…we are at risk of a Bataclan type terrorist attack…Farnce in 2015. Where Islamic beasts stabbed women in their vaginas and sliced up their genitals…cut out their eyes…Obama and Biden brought that now among us. it is here.

Does Biden look like he is running shit? Running anything?

We know now it is at the stage of soiling himself on stage globally…word is he is helped to dress himself minute one and he cannot walk without help and here we see it is all true…he cannot put on his own pants…as POTUS….this is coming out of the WH….FLOTUS Jill must help him move an inch after the 1st debate and now we know why CNN insisted no audience for that debate and that the camera must cut away and show nothing outside the debate….we were feed Malone and Bourla type mRNA horse shit for 4 years yet we knew it all along that he Biden, was demented, senile, and in severe cognitive decline…Parkinsons, Alzheimer’s…

Watch minute 5.08 onwards and tell me how shocked you are…

Trump rag-dolled Biden at that debate…

Now this from on the inside, anonymous, telling us that Biden see near nothing, that a cabal are making the decisions….did you elect them? Who are they?:

But this staggering racist video, there is no explanation other than he even in his demented state, does NOT see black people:

We knew he was a racist especially with his 1994 crime bill targeting blacks yet this video is staggering…

and the white fuckers around him in that photo op campaign video are in glee and could not give a rats ass about the black woman standing there, even berating her, and I near broke down, I confess, why? because I live it and my skin is fearer…once they hear my accent they try to fuck me up and even doctors and scientists among me and it is then I lay into them and reveal my education and depth relative to their bull shit ineptness and silence them…I let them play a bit and then punish the fuckers…this black woman, you could see in her face and reaction she could just disappear, not that he bypassed her, but she felt bad, literally…and now the Biden camp will go find her and put her in interview etc. watch…

This video at GP that is pure racist on Biden’s part, I defend him even in his crisis yet he is a racist…

My subscriber AwakeNotWoke posted this up from Gateway and I was stunned, hurt, I was in a group meeting and I almost broke down…this fucking racist Biden…

AwakeNotWoke

2 hrs ago

He's a racist asshole.Look at how he ignored a young black woman who was smitten with him while hugging and sniffing all the white women.

Disgraceful Behavior: Rude Elderly Biden Supporter Appears to Berate Young Black Woman Then Joe Biden Ignores Her

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/disgraceful-behavior-rude-elderly-biden-supporter-berates-young/

